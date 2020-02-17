Cal Poly Roundup: Baseball shocks defending champs, women's tennis takes on SDSU, softball at Fresno State kickoff

Junior right-hander Darren Nelson, who secured the final out in the top of the ninth after Vanderbilt had taken the lead with a run, also on a sacrifice fly, off another reliever, earned the victory.

The loss went to Vanderbilt closer Tyler Brown, who compiled 17 saves a year ago but gave up the tying and go-ahead runs against both Michigan and Cal Poly this weekend.

Cal Poly scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings for a 3-0 lead. Cabrera singled to tally the run in the second frame, Blake Wagenseller’s RBI single in the third made it 2-0 and Nick Marinconz singled to knock in the fourth-inning run.

After Vanderbilt trimmed the deficit to 3-2 with two runs in the top of the sixth, Cal Poly answered with four in the bottom of the frame. Samuelson singled in the first run, Ogrin made it 6-2 with his two-run single and Emmerson drew a bases-loaded walk for the final tally.

Vanderbilt stormed back with five runs in the eighth, the crushing blow a three-run home run by Harrison Ray, to catch the Mustangs at 7-7.

All-American third baseman Austin Martin doubled with one out in the ninth and eventually came home on a sacrifice fly by Will Duff, giving Vanderbilt an 8-7 lead and setting the stage for Cal Poly’s walk-off rally in the bottom of the ninth.