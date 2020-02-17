Cal Poly Roundup: Baseball shocks defending champs, women's tennis takes on SDSU, softball at Fresno State kickoff

Cal Poly Stuns No. 1 Vanderbilt with Pair of Sacrifice Flies in Ninth Inning
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After letting 3-0 and 7-2 leads slip away, Cal Poly rallied for two runs on sacrifice flies by Cole Cabrera and Tate Samuelson in the bottom of the ninth inning to overcome No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt 9-8 on Sunday in the MLB4 Tournament.
Trailing 8-7, the Mustangs opened the ninth with a double down the left-field line by Myles Emmerson. Elijah Greene singled to right field and advanced to second on an errant throw from right field to the plate, Emmerson stopping at third.
Cabrera’s sacrifice fly to left scored Emmerson, tying the game at 8-8. Nick Marinconz reached base on a throwing error, Greene taking third. Bradlee Beesley was intentionally walked, setting the stage for Samuelson, whose fly ball to right-center field was deep enough to score Greene with the winning run.
Cal Poly finished play in the MLB4 Tournament, featuring the top two teams of the 2019 season and another regional qualifier, with a 2-1 record, sharing first place with Michigan.
Cabrera was 3-for-5 in the game with the sacrifice fly, two singles and a double, driving in two runs. Right fielder Scott Ogrin added two hits, including a two-run single in the sixth inning, and Emmerson also had two hits.
Freshman right-hander Drew Thorpe pitched seven solid innings against the defending national champion Commordores, allowing two runs and four hits over seven innings with three walks and six strikeouts, but was not involved in the decision.
Junior right-hander Darren Nelson, who secured the final out in the top of the ninth after Vanderbilt had taken the lead with a run, also on a sacrifice fly, off another reliever, earned the victory.
The loss went to Vanderbilt closer Tyler Brown, who compiled 17 saves a year ago but gave up the tying and go-ahead runs against both Michigan and Cal Poly this weekend.
Cal Poly scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings for a 3-0 lead. Cabrera singled to tally the run in the second frame, Blake Wagenseller’s RBI single in the third made it 2-0 and Nick Marinconz singled to knock in the fourth-inning run.
After Vanderbilt trimmed the deficit to 3-2 with two runs in the top of the sixth, Cal Poly answered with four in the bottom of the frame. Samuelson singled in the first run, Ogrin made it 6-2 with his two-run single and Emmerson drew a bases-loaded walk for the final tally.
Vanderbilt stormed back with five runs in the eighth, the crushing blow a three-run home run by Harrison Ray, to catch the Mustangs at 7-7.
All-American third baseman Austin Martin doubled with one out in the ninth and eventually came home on a sacrifice fly by Will Duff, giving Vanderbilt an 8-7 lead and setting the stage for Cal Poly’s walk-off rally in the bottom of the ninth.
The win was Cal Poly’s first against a No. 1-ranked team. The Mustangs hosted Cal State Fullerton when the Titans were ranked No. 1 in 2003, but lost all three games. Cal Poly was ranked No. 1 for a week during the 2014 season.
Cal Poly plays its next five games inside Baggett Stadium next week, hosting Pepperdine on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and BYU for four games next Thursday through Saturday.
Late Cal Poly Rally Falls Short as Michigan Earns 8-5 Victory at MLB4 Tournament
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Despite committing six errors, Cal Poly rallied in the late innings but fell short in an 8-5 loss to No. 12 Michigan on the second day of the MLB4 Tournament inside Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Saturday.
Michigan scored the first five runs of the game and Cal Poly trimmed the deficit to 5-3 in the fifth and sixth innings. The Wolverines re-established their five-run lead at 8-3 and the Mustangs rallied again, scoring twice in the ninth and bringing the potential game-winning run to the plate before being turned away.
Cal Poly falls to 1-1 while Michigan improves to 2-0.
Senior center fielder Bradlee Beesley had two of Cal Poly’s eight hits and junior right fielder Scott Ogrin added a solo home run leading off the ninth inning for Cal Poly, his ninth career blast.
Shortstop Jack Blomgren had a 4-for-6 day at the plate for Michigan and left fielder Jordan Nwogu added three hits.
Starter Blake Beers (1-0) earned the win for Michigan with 5 2/3 innings on the mound. The loss went to Mustang junior southpaw Andrew Alvarez (0-1), though all four runs he allowed were unearned.
Cal Poly faces defending national champion Vanderbilt on Sunday at 1 p.m. PST with freshman right-hander Drew Thorpe to make his first start in a Mustang uniform.
- These reports were contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Outlasted by Cal State Fullerton in Quadruple Overtime, 105-101
FULLERTON – Junior forward Nolan Taylor scored a career high 35 points Saturday evening but, in the Cal Poly men’s basketball program’s lengthiest game in 48 years, the Mustangs were outlasted by Cal State Fullerton inside Titan Gym, 105-101.
Sophomore guard Junior Ballard added 27 points for Cal Poly (7-18, 4-7 Big West), which played the longest game in program history since the Mustangs topped CSUN, 124-116, in quintuple overtime on Feb. 12, 1972. Saturday’s four-overtime game matched two others – Pacific’s 107-99 win versus Saint Mary’s (Jan. 4) and George Washington’s 107-104 victory against Davidson (Jan. 29) – for the lengthiest Division I game this season.
Taylor’s 35-point effort marked the highest scoring game by a Mustang since guard Victor Joseph scored 36 in a double-overtime victory versus CSUN (Feb. 22, 2018). Prior to Saturday, Taylor had never scored more than 11 points in a Cal Poly uniform.
Graduate guard Jamal Smith added 11 points for Cal Poly while junior guard Keith Smith finished with 10.
Taylor also grabbed nine rebounds for Cal Poly, which opens its final home stand of the season – a three-game run – on Thursday, Feb. 20 versus UC Davis at 7 p.m.
During Saturday’s matchup, Cal Poly received two Taylor free throws with three minutes to go in regulation to take a 65-63 lead. Cal Poly, however, missed its final four field goal attempts of the second half – including a Ballard layup at the regulation buzzer after Titans guard Austen Awosika sank two three throws with 27 seconds remaining – as Cal State Fullerton forced overtime.
Neither side led by more than two points in the first overtime and, with Cal State Fullerton up, 73-71, and 67 seconds to play, Ballard sank two free throws. Both Awosika and Ballard then missed layup attempts on the ensuing alternating possessions. The Titans had one final opportunity to win the matchup in the first overtime, but Cal State Fullerton forward Brandon Kamga missed a jumper at the buzzer.
Three times the Titans led by three points in the second overtime – the last occurrence extinguished by a three-pointer from freshman guard Colby Rogers that tied the matchup, 80-80, with 79 seconds to play. Taylor, however, missed a layup with 29 seconds on the clock and Kamba and Clare both saw attempts fell short nearing the buzzer as the game moved into a third overtime.
Into the third overtime, Cal State Fullerton twice led by four – including a 90-86 lead with 57 seconds left. Taylor, however, sank a layup on Cal Poly’s next possession. After Awosika missed his layup attempt, Taylor was fouled by Clare with 11 seconds left and knocked down two free throws to tie scoreline, 90-90. On the final sequence of triple overtime, Mustang junior guard Keith Smith blocked a layup from Titans forward Tory San Antonio at the buzzer.
Cal State Fullerton scratched out a 98-93 advantage midway through the fourth overtime. Cal Poly twice trimmed that lead to three points before a Ballard jumper with 10 seconds left dropped Cal State Fullerton’s edge to 103-101. With Cal Poly forced to foul to regain possession, San Antonio sank two free throws to provide the final margin of victory.
Cal Poly led just once during the four overtime periods at 67-66 early in the first overtime.
Cal State Fullerton led by as much as 10 points during the first half and still maintained a 35-26 advantage two minutes before the break before Cal Poly closed the opening half with a 6-0 run.
The Mustangs then opened the second half with buckets from junior guard Keith Smith and graduate guard Jamal Smith to take their first lead of evening at 36-35. The two sides traded the lead twice more until a three-pointer from Titans guard Devon Clare placed his side ahead, 46-44, with 14 minutes to play.
Cal State Fullerton maintained its lead for the next nine minutes – but never outdistanced Cal Poly by more than five points.
Still trailing 61-58 with five minutes remaining, Cal Poly surged ahead for the remainder of regulation behind a Jamal Smith layup and Rogers three-pointer.
- This report was contributed by Chris Giovannetti, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Women’s Tennis Suffers First Loss of the Season at San Diego State
SAN DIEGO — The Cal Poly women’s tennis team suffered just its first loss of the season Sunday on the road at the hands of San Diego State, 6-1.
For the Mustangs (6-1), the loss snaps a six-match winning streak to start the season.
In doubles, Cal Poly’s No. 1 pairing of senior Emily Monaghan and sophomore Emily Ackerman started the match with a 6-4 victory. They remain a perfect 4-0 together as the Mustangs’ No. 1 doubles pair. The Aztecs (4-2) however won at the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles spots to take the doubles point.
In singles, San Diego State won the first five matches to clinch the match victory. However, Cal Poly freshman Melissa LaMette battled her way to a straight sets win at the No. 5 position, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to earn her fifth victory of the season and remain unbeaten in singles so far.
The Mustangs will be off until next Sunday, Feb. 23 when they return to San Luis Obispo to host Big West foe UC Davis at 10 a.m. at Mustang Tennis Complex.
Cal Poly Women’s Tennis Remains Unbeaten After Road Win Over Point Loma
SAN DIEGO — The Cal Poly women’s tennis kept its unbeaten streak going on Saturday after a 5-2 road victory over Point Loma in San Diego.
The win improves the Mustangs to a perfect 6-0, the best start to a season in a decade in program history.
Cal Poly took the doubles point to begin the match. The No. 1 pairing of senior Emily Monaghan and sophomore Emily Ackerman started things off with a 6-2 win to remain a perfect 3-0 together this season. After the Sea Lions got a win at the No. 3 spot, Cal Poly’s No. 2 tandem of freshmen Delanie Dunkle and Melissa LaMette clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 win to also remain unbeaten at 5-0.
You have free articles remaining.
Once it moved to singles it was LaMette putting Cal Poly up 2-0 after she won her match at the No. 4 spot in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. She is now a perfect 4-0 in singles to begin her Cal Poly career.
Monaghan later made it 3-0 Cal Poly after she got a 6-2, 6-0 victory at the No. 2 position to improve to 5-1 in singles this season.
The match was then clinched after Dunkle picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win at the No. 3 spot. She remains undefeated in singles at a team-best 6-0.
Also getting a win was sophomore Emily Ackerman at the No. 5 position in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 10-3 to also keep her unbeaten this season at 4-0.
Cal Poly will look to keep its winning ways going on Sunday when taking on San Diego State at noon.
Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Downs LMU For First Home Win of 2020
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cal Poly men’s tennis team picked up its first home win of the 2020 season on Saturday, topping Loyola Marymount 4-3 at Mustang Tennis Complex.
With the win, the Mustangs (2-5) snap a five-match losing streak while handing the Lions (3-2) their second loss of the season.
Cal Poly started the match with a strong doubles showing. The No. 3 pairing of juniors Roman Shenkiryk and Andrew Whitehouse got things going with a 6-1 win to move them to 2-0 as a duo this season. The Mustangs’ No. 2 tandem of freshman Fernando Fonseca and sophomore Gary Vardanyan clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 to move them to 5-2 together this season.
In singles, Vardanyan gave Cal Poly a 2-0 lead after a strong 6-1, 6-1 victory at the No. 4 position. He is now a team-best 4-2 in singles this season.
LMU then won the next two singles matches at the No. 2 and No. 6 spots to tie the match before Cal Poly senior Antoine Noel came back after dropping the first set of his match at the No. 1 position to win it in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Noel is now 3-4 on the year.
The match was clinched by junior Alex Stater after won his match at the No. 5 spot in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Stater is now 2-2 in singles this season. LMU’s later got a win at the No. 6 position to make the final score 4-3 Mustangs.
Cal Poly will wrap up its four match homestand next Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. against Pacific
- These reports were contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Tops California, 5-2, to Close Fresno State Kickoff Classic
FRESNO – Freshman shortstop Xiara Diaz hit her first collegiate home run Sunday afternoon as the Cal Poly softball program completed play at the Fresno State Kickoff Classic with a 5-2 victory against California at Margie Wright Diamond.
Cal Poly (5-4) was retired in order to close the top of the first before Diaz homered on the first pitch of the second inning to hand the Mustangs the lead. Sophomore right fielder Lily Amos followed with a walk before senior first baseman Hailey Martin singled. A groundout from third baseman Maddie Amos then placed both Mustangs in scoring position before freshman catcher Kai Barrett plated Amos with a sacrifice fly down the right field foul line. Allman followed by reaching on a California fielding error – a miscue that brought home Martin and provided Cal Poly the 3-0 lead.
Cal Poly then went up 4-0 in the third as Lily Amos produced a two-out double to center field that scored senior designated player Shelby Jeffries.
In the circle for Cal Poly, sophomore lefthander Krystyna Allman threw the first three and one-third innings before conceding California’s only runs through a two-run double from second baseman D’asha Saiki. Senior righthander Steffi Best then took over for Allman and kept California hitless and without a walk for the remainder of the three and two-thirds innings.
The Mustangs completed the scoring in the sixth as Best doubled in freshman pinch runner Ellie Yamashita.
Cal Poly continues action at the Feb. 21-23 Silicon Valley Classic, co-hosted by San Jose State and Santa Clara. Cal Poly opens tournament play on Friday, Feb. 21 versus Colorado State (11:30 a.m.) and San Jose State (4:30 p.m.).
Cal Poly Tops Fordham, 6-1, to Split Saturday at Fresno State Classic
FRESNO – Picking up her second victory in as many days, sophomore lefthander Krystyna Allman struck out seven Fordham hitters in a complete-game, five-hitter as the Cal Poly softball program evened its Saturday record at the Fresno State Kickoff Classic with a 6-1 win versus the Rams. The Mustangs, however, dropped their Saturday opener to Saint Mary’s, 6-3, despite a home run from sophomore right fielder Lily Amos.
During Saturday’s victory against Fordham (1-7), Cal Poly (4-4) surged ahead in the top of the first inning as senior designated player Shelby Jeffries followed a leadoff single from freshman right fielder Sydney Frankenberger with a run-scoring base hit down the right field line.
Cal Poly doubled its lead an inning later as Frankenberger – who finished 4-for-4 – drove home junior left fielder Jackie Napoli with a single up the middle.
The Mustangs then went up 5-0 with a three-run third inning as Lily Amos, senior first baseman Hailey Martin and sophomore third baseman Maddie Amos all produced run-scoring hits.
Allman (3-1), meanwhile, issued her only walk of the game to Fordham’s leadoff batter, designated player Madie Aughinbaugh. She then retired the next 10 hitters before Rams shortstop Sarah Taffet produced Fordham’s first hit with one-out triple in the fourth. The next batter, third baseman Amanda Carey, grounded out to score Taffet and cut Cal Poly’s lead to 5-1. Allman, however, allowed just four hits the remainder of the day.
Cal Poly added its final run in the sixth with Lily Amos singling to plate Frankenberger.
During Saturday’s opener against Saint Mary’s (2-6), the Gaels opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first before Cal Poly scored twice during the bottom half through a two-out, two-run single to right field by Martin that plated junior center fielder Noellah Ramos and Frankenberger.
Saint Mary’s, however, leveled the scoreline with a run in the second before scoring four times in the fourth for a 6-2 advantage.
Cal Poly added its final run in the fifth as Amos swatted her fourth career homer to left field.
Senior righthander Steffi Best (1-2) took the loss for Cal Poly after conceding five runs.
Cal Poly completes Fresno State Kickoff Classic play on Sunday, Feb. 16 versus California at 11:30 a.m.
This report was contributed by Chris Giovannetti, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Falls to Arizona State 43-0 in Pac-12 Dual Meet
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Arizona State won two matches by fall and another by technical fall en route to a 43-0 victory over Cal Poly in a Pac-12 Conference dual wrestling meet Saturday night inside Mott Athletics Center.
Falls were recorded by Anthony Valencia at 174 pounds and Austin Clayton at 184 pounds while Brandon Courtney won by technical fall at 125.
Closest bouts were at 149 and 197 pounds involving Cal Poly’s two seniors who were recognized in a pre-match ceremony.
Joshy Cortez tied his match against Josh Maruca at 5-5 with a reversal in the third period, but Maruca escaped for the 6-5 decision.
Tom Lane, ranked No. 12 this week, scored takedowns in the second and third periods but dropped an 8-5 decision to No. 16 Kordell Norfleet.
Arizona State improved to 13-1 with the win while the Mustangs fell to 3-8.
Cal Poly concludes the dual meet portion of its 2019-20 schedule next Saturday at Oregon State.
Arizona State (43) at Cal Poly (0):
125 – No. 7 Brandon Courtney (ASU) tech fall Benny Martinez (CP) 23-7, 4:35
133 – No. 22 Josh Kramer (ASU) maj. .dec. Cole Reyes (CP) 12-3
141 – Cory Crooks (ASU) dec. Wyatt Cornelison (CP) 11-6
149 – Josh Maruca (ASU) dec. Joshy Cortez (CP) 6-5
157 – Jacori Teemer (ASU) maj. dec. Brawley Lamer (CP) 12-4
165 – No. 5 Josh Shields (ASU) dec. Bernie Truax (CP) 7-3
174 – No. 9 Anthony Valencia (ASU) pinned Dylan Miracle (CP) 0:31
184 – Austin Clayton (ASU) pinned Uriel Beristain (CP) 2:37
197 – No. 16 Kordell Norfleet (ASU) dec. No. 12 Tom Lane (CP) 8-5
285 – No. 6 Tanner Hall (ASU) won by forfeit
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications