Cal Poly right-hander Drew Thorpe lands on Freshman All-American Team

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly right-handed pitcher Drew Thorpe has landed on the 2020 Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team, powered by Diamond Sports.

In four appearances on the mound as the Mustangs’ Sunday starter, Thorpe compiled a 1-1 record and 3.21 ERA, striking out 31 batters while walking just seven over 28 innings.

His first collegiate victory was against BYU on Feb. 22 as Thorpe tossed eight scoreless innings, scattering four hits with one walk and a school freshman Division I record 13 strikeouts.

Thorpe faced No. 1 Vanderbilt in his first collegiate start Feb. 16 at the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz., allowing two runs and four hits over seven innings in the no-decision. He struck out six and Cal Poly won the contest 9-8 with a pair of sacrifice flies in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Thorpe also tossed 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts in a 4-2 loss to No. 5 Michigan and 6 2/3 frames in a 6-4 setback against Baylor.

Thorpe pitched a no-hitter as a junior at Desert Hills High School in St. George, Utah, and posted a combined 16-2 record and 2.17 ERA in his final two varsity seasons, striking out 150 batters over 110 2/3 innings.