Cal Poly quarterback Jalen Hamler (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a first-quarter touchdown against the University of San Diego during Saturday's season-opener at Poly's at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
In his first collegiate start, Cal Poly quarterback Jalen Hamler had himself a day.
The red shirt freshman from Los Angeles threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Mustangs beat San Diego 52-34 on a warm Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in the season opener for both teams.
"Jalen's timing was good, his accuracy was good, his presence in the pocket was good," said Cal Poly coach Tim Walsh, who acknowledged in a post-game news conference that Hamler's accuracy exceeded Walsh's expectations for a first game.
The Cal Poly win streak, dating back to the last four games of 2018, is five games.
Hamler said he didn't have much in the way of game day nerves, which he admitted surprised him.
"Yep. Melatonin, it's all good," the Lawndale High School graduate said with a chuckle when he was asked if he slept well the night before the game.
It took 22:05 of game time for Hamler to exceed the single game-high Cal Poly passing yardage for 2018. At the 7:55 mark of the second quarter Hamler, who hit his first six passes, had passed for 207 yards and three touchdowns. The best the Mustangs did in a single game passing-wise in 2018 was 196 yards.
Hamler sandwiched a 60-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Harrison between touchdown strikes of 55 and 23 yards to prolific senior wide receiver J.J. Koski.
"He's easy to throw to," said Hamler. "He runs good routes, makes the catches."
"We have a wide receiver who can probably play (in the NFL) after he's done here," Walsh said of Koski.
Hamler praised his young offensive line for the work the unit did for him. The Toreros never sacked Hamler.
The Mustangs, who led 38-14 at halftime, snapped a 14-all tie with 24 points in the second quarter and rang up 38 unanswered points after the Toreros tied the game on a quarterback-to-quarterback pass.
Cal Poly defensive end Ryan Boehm batted Reid Sinnett's pass, and the ball went right to Sinnett. Sinnett took off and ran 30 yards untouched for the score with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs, who scored on their first eight possessions, kept running and passing through the Toreros defense. Duy Tran-Sampson, the Cal Poly fullback who replaced the graduated, school-record breaking Joe Protheroe, made it 52-14 at the 5:28 mark of the third quarter when he burst 34 yards through a huge hole on the left side.
Tran-Simpson, who ran for a game-high 172 yards, went 87 yards around left end on Cal Poly's second play from scrimmage for the first score.
It was all Toreros after the Tran-Simpson third-quarter score. They scored the last 20 points of the game.
The visitors actually had a chance to make it a two-score margin late but, after he connected on a second touchdown pass to Michael Bandy, this one from 20 yards out, Sinnett's knee went down just before he stretched the ball into the end zone for a two-point conversion that would have made it 52-36 at the 3:33 mark of the fourth quarter.
"We lost some of our intensity when it was 52-14," said Walsh.
"They scored when we had our second and third lines of defense in. Then we had to put the starters back in, and they weren't ready."
Hamler and his coaches thought the red shirt freshman's day was done after Tran-Sampson scored in the third quarter. After a scoreless series each from three back-ups (a personal foul penalty negated a promising drive), Hamler went back in to steady things on Cal Poly's last series.
Locals had an impact for the Mustangs.
Arroyo Grande graduate Colton Theaker kicked a 28-yard field goal and made good on all of his seven PAT kicks. C.J. Cole, a St. Joseph graduate, had 38 yards on four carries, and Walsh particularly praised him for his blocking.
Walsh pointed out that Cole made one of the blocks that cleared away the Toreros pursuit during Tran-Sampson's 87-yard scoring run. Nickel back Bradley Mickey, an Arroyo Grande grad, intercepted Sinnett at the Cal Poly 10 in the fourth quarter. St. Joseph grad Fenton Will made the tackle on two Cal Poly kickoffs.
Cal Poly has a stretch of three road games coming up, the first one at Weber State Sept. 7 for a 5:05 p.m. kickoff. The Mustangs will not play at home again until Oct. 5, when they face Montana State.
Boys Water Polo
Santa Ynez wins Santa Maria Tournament championship
The Santa Ynez Pirates boys water polo team improved their record to 8-1, winning four games and the tournament title Friday and Saturday at the Santa Maria Tournament and Santa Maria High's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
The Pirates opened the tournament Friday with a 13-5 victory over Sanger and then followed that up with a 1705 win over Lompoc.
Santa Ynez faced two of its Channel League opponents Saturday, defeating Lompoc 20-1 in the semifinals and Cabrillo 15-5 in the championship game.
In the finals, Clayton Davidson led the Pirates with six goals and Henry Allen added five.
Tristan Linder had seven saves in goal.
"It was a good weekend for the team," said Santa Ynez head coach Jake Kalkowski. "The boys came together, everybody contributed and have made it a great start to the season."
Santa Ynez is off until Thursday, Sept. 12, when the Pirates visit the Atascadero Greyhounds.
