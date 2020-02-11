Cal Poly ninth late in Second Round of Orange County Collegiate Classic

COTO DE CAZA, Calif. -- First-round co-leader Austin Liu of Cal Poly remained in the top 10 before darkness forced a halt in the second round of the Orange County Collegiate Classic men's golf tournament Monday on the south course at Coto de Caza.

Liu shot a 68 in the opening round with an eagle on the 555-yard sixth hole, four birdies and a pair of bogeys on the 6,986-yard, par-72 layout. He slipped back into a tie for sixth place during the second round, which was suspended at 5:45 p.m.

Liu and most of the rest of the golfers have three or four holes remaining to complete the second round of play. Play resumes Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., followed immediately by the final round.

Mustang teammate Tanner Podres opened with a 78 but bounced back with two birdies and a pair of bogeys in an even-par second round to climb 15 spots into a tie for 29th place. He also has three holes remaining in his second round.

Will Draper is tied for 36th place after an opening-round 78 and a one-over-par total in the second round. Nicholas Mok is tied for 76th place and Luke Adam is 85th.

As a team, Cal Poly is ninth in the field of 17 schools, opening with a four-person 305 total and resuming the second round of play at 26 over par.