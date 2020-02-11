Cal Poly ninth late in Second Round of Orange County Collegiate Classic

COTO DE CAZA, Calif. -- First-round co-leader Austin Liu of Cal Poly remained in the top 10 before darkness forced a halt in the second round of the Orange County Collegiate Classic men's golf tournament Monday on the south course at Coto de Caza.
Liu shot a 68 in the opening round with an eagle on the 555-yard sixth hole, four birdies and a pair of bogeys on the 6,986-yard, par-72 layout. He slipped back into a tie for sixth place during the second round, which was suspended at 5:45 p.m.
Liu and most of the rest of the golfers have three or four holes remaining to complete the second round of play. Play resumes Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., followed immediately by the final round.
Mustang teammate Tanner Podres opened with a 78 but bounced back with two birdies and a pair of bogeys in an even-par second round to climb 15 spots into a tie for 29th place. He also has three holes remaining in his second round.
Will Draper is tied for 36th place after an opening-round 78 and a one-over-par total in the second round. Nicholas Mok is tied for 76th place and Luke Adam is 85th.
As a team, Cal Poly is ninth in the field of 17 schools, opening with a four-person 305 total and resuming the second round of play at 26 over par.
San Francisco leads with a nine-over-par total, followed by Cal State Fullerton at 11 over par and UC San Diego at 15 over par.
With four holes to play, the individual leader is Derek Castillo of Cal State Fullerton at seven under par. He shared the first-round lead with Liu, both with 68s, and is three under par in his second round.
Jacob Johnson of UC San Diego is at three under par and Jack Dyer of Cal State Fullerton is third at two under par.
— This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
Cal Poly to Host CSU Bakersfield, Arizona State This Weekend
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly wraps up the dual meet portion of its 2019-20 wrestling schedule with three Pac-12 matches over the next two weeks.
Coach Jon Sioredas' Mustangs will host No. 7-ranked Arizona State on Friday night and CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night. Both duals begin at 7 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.
Cal Poly also visits Oregon State on Feb. 22 at 1 o'clock.
The Mustangs are coming off a trip to Colorado. Cal Poly fell to Northern Colorado 25-18 and Air Force 29-14, dropping the Mustangs' dual meet record to 3-6.
Only Mustangs securing a pair of wins on the trip were Brawley Lamer, Bernie Truax and Tom Lane. Lamer and Truax both won their two matches by decision while Lane won by injury default and technical fall.
Lane is ranked No. 12 at 197 pounds with a 15-3 record while Truax owns a No. 29 ranking with a 13-9 mark. Lamer is 9-9 on the year.
Other Mustangs with records at or above the .500 mark include 141-pounder Wyatt Cornelison with a 16-8 record, Joshy Cortez (9-9) at 149, Dylan Miracle (7-7) at 174 and Cole Reyes (7-6) at 133.
Cal Poly defeated San Francisco State and Buffalo over the first two weekends of the season and was a 19-16 winner over California Baptist on Jan. 23 in Riverside.
CSU Bakersfield is coming off a split of two Pac-12 matches last weekend, defeating Oregon State 26-16 at Corvallis and falling 28-12 at Stanford.
The Roadrunners are 5-5 on the year with wins over Buffalo, Duke, Northern Colorado, Fresno State and Oregon State.
No CSU Bakersfield wrestlers are in the top 25, but two are close -- Russell Rohlfing with an 18-7 record at 149 pounds and Jarrod Snyder with a 16-8 mark at 285. Rohlfing is a three-time national qualifier.
Three-time NCAA qualifier Manny Rivera, an All-American as a senior at Minnesota with an eighth-place finish at 141 pounds, is in his fourth season as head coach at CSU Bakersfield. He was an assistant at North Dakota State for five seasons and one year at Virginia after serving two seasons as a graduate assistant at Minnesota.
The Roadrunners own a 30-20-2 advantage in their series against Cal Poly dating back to 1974.
Arizona State boasts seven nationally ranked wrestlers, including top-ranked Zahid Valencia at 184 pounds with a 20-0 record. His brother, Anthony Valencia, is ranked No. 9 at 174 with a 17-5 mark.
Other nationally ranked Sun Devils include No. 5 Josh Shields (17-4) at 165, No. 6 Tanner Hall (17-3) at 285, No. 7 Brandon Courtney (20-4) at 125, No. 16 Kordell Norfleet (8-3) at 197 and No. 22 Josh Kramer (7-11) at 133.
Arizona State's lone loss of the season was at No. 5 Ohio State 17-16 on Jan. 6. The Sun Devils are 3-0 in Pac-12 duals with wins over Oregon State, Stanford and Arkansas-Little Rock and wrestle at CSU Bakersfield on Sunday.
Arizona State, which a year ago celebrated the 30th anniversary of its 1988 NCAA national championship — the Sun Devils are the only team west of the Rockies to win a national championship in wrestling — owns a 36-14 advantage over Cal Poly in the overall series, winning last year's dual in Tempe, 32-7.
Zeke Jones is in his sixth season as head coach of the Sun Devils, leading his squad to back-to-back Pac-12 titles in 2017 and 2018. A member of ASU’s 1988 NCAA wrestling championship team, Jones was a three-time All-American, finishing second at 118 pounds, and Pac-10 Champion for the Sun Devils.
An Olympic silver medalist for the United States, Jones was the 1991 World Champion at 52kg, a four-time World-Cup Champion and coached United States Olympians in the 1996, 2000, 2004, and 2012 Olympic Games.
Stanford will host the Pac-12 Championship on March 7, with the NCAA Division I National Championship slated for March 19-21 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Cal Poly (3-6) Probable Lineup
125 — Benny Martinez (7-11), Sophomore, Eastlake, Calif.
133 — Cole Reyes (7-6), Freshman, Bakersfield, Calif.
141 — Jake Ryan (5-7), Redshirt Freshman, Oakdale, Calif.
149 — Joshy Cortez (9-9), Senior, Temecula, Calif.
157 — Brawley Lamer (9-9), Sophomore, Corvallis, Ore.
165 — No. 29 Bernie Truax (13-9), Redshirt Freshman, Oceanside, Calif.
174 — Dylan Miracle (7-7), Sophomore, Madera, Calif.
184 — Trent Tracy (6-10), Freshman, Bakersfield, Calif.
197 — No. 12 Tom Lane (15-3), Senior, Garden City, N.Y.
285 — Samuel Aguilar (7-9), Sophomore, Apple Valley, Calif.
CSU Bakersfield (5-5) Probable Lineup
125 -- Alex Hernandez-Figueroa (8-13), Junior, Hesperia, Calif.
133 -- Chance Rich (7-11), Redshirt Freshman, Valencia, Calif.
141 -- Angelo Martinoni (8-9), Redshirt Freshman, Orangevale, Calif.
149 -- Russell Rohlfing (18-7), Senior, La Habra Heights, Calif.
157 -- Wyatt Gerl (10-10), Senior, Long Beach, Calif.
165 -- Jacob Thalin (13-10), Senior, San Jose, Calif.
174 -- Albert Urias (13-13), Redshirt Freshman, Bakersfield, Calif.
197 -- Dominic Ducharme (10-9), Junior, Windsor, Calif. OR Josh Annis (1-1), Senior, Bakersfield, Calif.
285 -- Jarrod Snyder (16-8), Junior, Bakersfield, Calif.
Arizona State (12-1) Probable Lineup
125 – No. 7 Brandon Courtney (20-4), Sophomore, Goodyear, Ariz.
133 – No. 22 Josh Kramer (7-11), Senior, Buckeye, Ariz.
141 – Navonte Demison (3-11), Sophomore, Bakersfield, Calif., OR Cory Crooks (2-4), Junior, Anthem, Ariz.
149 – Josh Maruca (7-10), Senior, Murrysville, Penn. OR Dillon Ulrey (4-2), Senior, Central Point, Ore.
157 – Jacori Teemer (11-5), Redshirt Freshman, Long Beach, N.Y.
165 – No. 5 Josh Shields (17-4), Senior, Murrysville, Penn.
174 – No. 9 Anthony Valencia (17-5), Junior, Bellflower, Calif.
184 – No. 1 Zahid Valencia (20-0), Junior, Bellflower, Calif.
197 – No. 16 Kordell Norfleet (8-3), Sophomore, Chicago, Ill.
285 – No. 6 Tanner Hall (17-3), Graduate, Meridian, Idaho
— This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications