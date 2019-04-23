SANTA CLARA – Held to three hits, Cal Poly’s six-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday night as Santa Clara scored four times in the first four innings on the way to a 5-0 victory Tuesday.
Shut out for the third time this season by eight Santa Clara pitchers, coach Larry Lee’s Mustangs fell to 19-18 overall. Santa Clara won both of its games against Cal Poly this year and improved to 9-29. The Broncos have won four straight against the Mustangs.
Cal Poly is 9-16 against non-conference foes, 2-3 in midweek contests and remains 10-2 for first place in the Big West.
Ending a seven-game road trip with a 6-1 mark, Cal Poly continues a five-game stretch of non-conference games this weekend, hosting USC (17-20-1) for a three-game series Friday through Sunday inside Baggett Stadium.