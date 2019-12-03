SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Scott Cartwright, men's golf coach at Cal Poly for 19 seasons, has announced his retirement, effective at the end of the current academic year.
Cartwright, who also served 12 seasons as the head women's golf coach, arrived at Cal Poly one year after the men's golf program was resurrected in 2000.
"After 40 years of being in the golf business, it's time to try something new," said Cartwright. "We have built something pretty special here. It's time to turn it over to someone else.
"We have a very good group of young players in the program," Cartwright added. "We will continue to work with them to make sure the program is on the rise for our new coach. I'll spend more time with my family and children, maybe play more golf, something I haven't done in 19 years or so."
A former golf pro at the San Luis Obispo Country Club, Cartwright guided the Mustang men's program to its first Big West Conference championship in 2006. He also coached former Mustang standout Travis Bertoni to 11 career wins, including the Big West individual title in 2005.
Cal Poly's 2015-16 team finished second in the Big West Championship, led by individual runner-up Cole Nygren. As coach of the women's team, Cartwright coached Stephanie Yocum to the Big West individual title in 2009 at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.
“Scott took over coaching both the men’s and women’s programs when we didn’t have much to offer in terms of budget and scholarships," said Cal Poly director of athletics Don Oberhelman. "He found ways to get teams to practice, to their tournaments, get them equipment, and most importantly, spent time with an entire generation of men’s and women’s golfers helping to equip them for life.
“Coach Cartwright has made great Mustangs out of the hundreds of men and women that have played golf at Cal Poly, and we will always be grateful for his dedication and service to our university and our students,” Oberhelman added.
Under Cartwright, Cal Poly won 17 men's tournaments and he coached the Mustangs to the NCAA West Regional twice as a full team and individuals in three other regionals.
In 2011, Geoff Gonzalez became the first Mustang to advance to the NCAA Division I National Championship while Justin De Los Santos claimed the 2015 Big West Conference individual title at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.
In addition to Bertoni's 11 individual titles, Cal Poly golfers claimed 10 other individual crowns, including three by Gonzalez.
As head women's golf coach from 2003-15, Cartwright's teams notched 16 team tournament titles and 10 individual crowns. Yocum claimed three first-place finishes, including the 2009 Big West individual title, while Jessica Huss earned a pair of crowns.
You have free articles remaining.
"My best memories as a coach at Cal Poly is really just about all the relationships with the former student-athletes, men and women," Cartwright said. "They have been a part of my family. The Big West title in 2006, the three Big West individual champions, two regionals with the men's teams and going to the nationals with Geoff -- those are the highlights of my coaching career, performance-wise."
Other positions held by Cartwright include head coach of the golf team at San Luis Obispo High School from 1997-2000 and head pro at the Mountain View Country Club in Corona from 1981-90.
He was named Northern Chapter Golf Professional of the Year in 1993 and 1997 and, in December 2017, was presented the Labron Harris Sr. Award during the Golf Coaches Association of America convention held at Planet Hollywood. The Harris Award is presented to the college or high school coach and PGA Professional whose support of the game through teaching, coaching and involvement in the community has helped ensure the continued growth of the game of golf and who represents the finest qualities the game has to offer.
Cartwright played golf at Cal State Fullerton and graduated in 1981 with a major in physical education and a minor in business.
He has played in numerous tournaments, winning the 1998 Straight Down Fall Classic in San Luis Obispo and teaming with former Cal Poly golfer Rebecca Norris to win the Southern California PGA Pro-Lady Championship in 2006 at the Santa Ana Country Club. He also won the event in 1991.
Cartwright was a PGA Tour qualifier for the 1991 San Diego Open and has worked in professional golf for over 30 years.
Cartwright will continue to assist with the clubhouse project at Dairy Creek Golf Course. The project includes a 2,100-square-foot clubhouse with two locker rooms, two hitting bays, coaching offices and an open-space lounge for the players. Also included in the privately-funded project are an expanded grass tee area and technical equipment.
Scott and his wife Cheryl have two children.
"I wish to thank the Cal Poly golf family for supporting me and this program over the years," said Cartwright.
A national search will begin immediately.
- This report was contributed by Cal Poly