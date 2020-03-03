Cal Poly heads to Santa Clara Tuesday to take on 8-5 Broncos

Senior catcher Myles Emmerson was 9-for-18 at the plate in the BYU series and threw out four would-be Cougar base stealers, two in each game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Samuelson and Beesley each added seven hits — Samuelson driving in three runs to lift his team-leading season total to nine in 12 games.

The Mustang pitching staff compiled a 2.79 ERA in the Michigan series, but Cal Poly hit just .180 — Cabrera and Marinconz collecting four hits each.

Cal Poly’s starters on the mound have combined for a 2.84 ERA but the relievers own a collective 5.08 ERA so far. UConn hit just .091 against Dollard, all four runs surrendered by Andrew Alvarez were unearned and he struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings and Thorpe tossed seven solid innings in a no-decision against Vanderbilt, allowing two runs and four hits with six strikeouts. Despite winning three of four games, BYU was held to just a .174 team batting average in the series. Michigan hit .265 in winning two of three games of a series in which Cal Poly had the lead in all three games.