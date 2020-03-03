Cal Poly heads to Santa Clara Tuesday to take on 8-5 Broncos

Cal Poly heads to Santa Clara Tuesday to take on 8-5 Broncos

{{featured_button_text}}

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly (4-8), which opened its 2020 baseball season with two wins in three games at the MLB4 Tournament at Scottsdale, Ariz., including a walk-off triumph against defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt, but has dropped seven of its last nine games, visits Santa Clara (8-5) for its third midweek game of the year Tuesday night inside Stephen Schott Stadium (cap.: 1,500).

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio 1280 with Chris Sylvester calling the play-by-play. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats are available on the baseball schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Cal Poly let 3-0 and 7-2 leads slip away, but overcame an 8-7 deficit with sacrifice flies by Cole Cabrera and Tate Samuelson in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge Vanderbilt 9-8. The Mustangs also defeated Connecticut 5-0 as Taylor Dollard (seven innings, 10 strikeouts) and Dylan Villalobos (two innings, two strikeouts) combined on a two-hit shutout. In between, Cal Poly fell to No. 8 Michigan 8-5.

The Mustangs dropped their home opener to Pepper-dine, 9-2, then lost three of four games against BYU, winning only the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader 10-0 as freshman right-hander Drew Thorpe tossed eight scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts, two shy of the school’s Division I record. Cal Poly was held to five singles in a 13-0 loss at Fresno State on Tuesday night and won the middle game of its weekend series versus No. 5 Michigan, 5-4, in 10 innings on Taison Corio’s long single to center field with one out and the bases loaded.

The win over UConn gave Cal Poly a victory in its season opener for the seventh time in the last nine years. Mustang head coach Larry Lee is 11-7 in the first game of the year.

Santa Clara opened its season by sweeping a four-game series against crosstown rival San Jose State, followed by a 3-2 triumph over Stanford. The Broncos won the finale of a four-game set at Georgia, 8-4, and last weekend split four games at Sacramento State.

The Mustangs returned 10 of the 11 position players who started 20 or more games in 2019 and eight of last year’s 13 pitchers. The group of veterans is paced by junior corner infielder Tate Samuelson, who has led Cal Poly in home runs and RBIs each of the last two years, senior center fielder Bradlee Beesley, who is in or near the all-time top 10 in several offensive categories at Cal Poly, and junior right-hander Taylor Dollard, who was 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA and four saves as a relief pitcher a year ago and is making the switch to the weekend rotation this spring as the Mustangs’ Friday night starter.

Junior left fielder Cole Cabrera, Cal Poly’s leadoff hitter this year, went 6-for-15 in the MLB4 Tournament with two doubles, a pair of RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Mustangs in Scottsdale. Senior center fielder Bradlee Beesley and freshman third baseman Nick Marinconz each added four hits while junior first baseman Tate Samuelson drove in five runs.

Senior catcher Myles Emmerson was 9-for-18 at the plate in the BYU series and threw out four would-be Cougar base stealers, two in each game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Samuelson and Beesley each added seven hits — Samuelson driving in three runs to lift his team-leading season total to nine in 12 games.

The Mustang pitching staff compiled a 2.79 ERA in the Michigan series, but Cal Poly hit just .180 — Cabrera and Marinconz collecting four hits each.

Cal Poly’s starters on the mound have combined for a 2.84 ERA but the relievers own a collective 5.08 ERA so far. UConn hit just .091 against Dollard, all four runs surrendered by Andrew Alvarez were unearned and he struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings and Thorpe tossed seven solid innings in a no-decision against Vanderbilt, allowing two runs and four hits with six strikeouts. Despite winning three of four games, BYU was held to just a .174 team batting average in the series. Michigan hit .265 in winning two of three games of a series in which Cal Poly had the lead in all three games.

Mustangs (4-8) Lose Two of Three Games to No. 5 Michigan By a Total of Two Runs; Broncos (8-5) Split Four-Game Series at Sacramento State

The Mustangs, who committed nine errors in the MLB4 Tournament, including seven in the loss to Michigan, shored up the defense two weeks ago with just four errors in five games. Cal Poly is No. 8 in the nine-team Big West, however, with its .956 fielding percentage and only 47 of the 65 runs the Mustang pitching staff has allowed so far this season are earned.

Santa Clara, whose 5-0 start was the first for the Broncos in eight years, was 12-40 a year ago, finishing last in the 10-team West Coast Conference at 5-22. Third-year head coach Rusty Filter (46-69, San Diego State ‘90) welcomed back 26 lettermen, including two starting position players and 10 pitchers.

Top Bronco hitters so far in 2020 are first baseman Ryan McCarthy (.345, 10 RBIs), shortstop Jason Dicochea (.315, six doubles) and center fielder Coleman Brigham (.309, three doubles, two triples). Santa Clara is hitting .265 as a team with 12 home runs, has stolen seven of 16 bases and has compiled a 3.73 staff ERA.

Cal Poly will start junior right-hander Dylan Villalobos (0-1, 11.74 ERA) on Tuesday while Santa Clara has yet to announce a starter on the mound. Villalobos will be making his second start of the season — he also started the nightcap of the BYU doubleheader on Feb. 22 — and also started against Santa Clara as a freshman in 2018.

Santa Clara has finished first in the West Coast Conference four times, the last in 2001. The Broncos are in their 138th year of competition in baseball, earning 2,293 wins with 12 NCAA regional appearances (the last in 1997) and one trip to the College World Series (1962).

Filter was pitching coach under Mark Marquess at Stanford for eight seasons before taking over for Dan O’Brien at Santa Clara in June 2017. He helped the Cardinal reach the NCAA Tournament five times, including three trips to the Super Regional, and developed 20 pitchers who were selected in the MLB Draft.

In 16 seasons as an assistant coach under Jim Dietz and Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn at his alma mater, Filter mentored 58 draft picks, including two top overall picks in the Major League draft, Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and Mark Appel in 2013. Filter played at San Diego State from 1987-90, originally as a catcher before moving to the mound, and was drafted by Toronto in 1990.

Cal Poly and Santa Clara have played 89 baseball games against each other since the series began in 1956. The Broncos hold a 47-42 advantage, winning both contests a year ago by scores of 7-6 in 10 innings in San Luis Obispo and 5-0 at Santa Clara.

Santa Clara also won both meetings in 2018 while Cal Poly won twice in 2017. The Broncos have won four straight in the series but Cal Poly has won eight of the last 14 meetings. Larry Lee is 19-19 against Santa Clara while Rusty Filter is 4-0 against Cal Poly.

Cal Poly’s top hitters to date are catcher Myles Emmerson with a .319 mark and center fielder Bradlee Beesley at .292. Junior left fielder is hitting .271 with two home runs and six RBIs while first baseman Tate Samuelson is at .255 with a team-leading nine RBIs. Both Beesley and Samuelson had nine-game hitting streaks snapped by Michigan last weekend while Emmerson hit in six straight, including his third career four-hit game in the second game of the doubleheader versus BYU.

The Mustangs are playing 35 of their 59 games at home this season, including five consecutive weekend series against BYU, Michigan, Baylor, Oklahoma and San Diego State. Cal Poly hosts UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach State and UC Davis for Big West series in April and May.

Cal Poly won the Big West title in 2014 and has placed second six times, third four times and fourth six times since 2000, posting a combined record of 310-258 in 23 years as a member of the Big West.

Cal Poly won seven of its 15 weekend series in addition to a 2-2 split with Saint Mary’s in 2019. Along with their sweep of Columbia to halt an early season slide (2-9), the Mustangs swept CSUN, UC Davis and Long Beach State en route to a 12-2 start in Big West play, finishing 17-7 and two games behind UC Santa Barbara. A win on the final day of the season would have resulted in a tie for first place between the Mustangs and Gauchos and Cal Poly would have attained the conference’s automatic qualifying berth in the NCAA regionals. The Mustangs won six of their eight Big West series.

Cal Poly has had just three losing seasons since 2000 and has reached the 30-win mark 12 times this century. The Mustangs have won 186 of their last 267 home games for a 70.0 winning percentage.

Lee (545-427-2) reached the 500-victory milestone on April 20, 2018, with a 5-4 triumph over Long Beach State. His 545 wins to date are No. 2 in the conference behind Fresno State’s Bob Bennett (547) and, during the UC Davis series last year, Lee surpassed Cal Poly alum and former Long Beach State head coach Dave Snow with his 219th conference win. Snow guided the Dirtbags to 218 Big West wins from 1989-2001.

Lee, who earned 460 wins in 16 seasons at Cuesta College and notched his 460th Mustang victory on March 13, 2017 against Gonzaga, garnered his 1,000th career victory with a 3-0 triumph at UC Santa Barbara on May 23, 2019. He opened the 2020 campaign with a 1,001-660-5 record over 33 seasons.

Cal Poly returns home to face Baylor in a three-game series this weekend (Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 4 o’clock and Sunday at 1 p.m.

- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Communications for Athletics

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cal Poly to host No. 5 Michigan this weekend at Baggett Stadium
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Cal Poly to host No. 5 Michigan this weekend at Baggett Stadium

  • Updated

Cal Poly, which opened its 2020 baseball season with two wins in three games at the MLB4 Tournament at Scottsdale, Ariz., including a walk-off triumph against defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt, but has dropped five of its last six games, hosts No. 5 Michigan for a three-game non-conference series this weekend inside Baggett Stadium

Cal Poly Baseball: Million-dollar gift from Bill Hoffman to jump-start Baggett Stadium improvements
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Cal Poly Baseball: Million-dollar gift from Bill Hoffman to jump-start Baggett Stadium improvements

  • Updated

Cal Poly has announced a $1 million gift from Bill Hoffman for the final phase of a four-year project to upgrade Baggett Stadium. The gift jump-starts a group of improvements at Baggett Stadium, including an improved entrance to Baggett Stadium and Bob Janssen Field, a new ticket booth, renovations to the baseball press box, chair back seating, batters eye and other cosmetic enhancements.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News