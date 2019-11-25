Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh gets ready for an Oct. 26 Big Sky Conference football game against Sacramento State at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo. On Monday, Cal Poly announced that Walsh is retiring after 11 seasons.
Cal Poly head coach Tim Walsh gets ready for an Oct. 26 Big Sky Conference football game against Sacramento State at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo. On Monday, Cal Poly announced that Walsh is retiring after 11 seasons.
Owen Main, Contributor
Cal Poly coach Tim Walsh instructs his players at the sideline during a game at UC Davis in 2015.
After 11 seasons at Cal Poly, Tim Walsh is calling it a career in San Luis Obispo.
The longtime football coach announced his retirement on Monday, according to a news release from the school.
Walsh was a head coach at the college level for a total of 29 seasons and went 59-66 during his 11 years at Cal Poly. After early success, including conference titles in 2011 and 2012, the program plateaued. The Mustangs went 9-24 over the last three seasons.
GREELEY, Colorado — Three interceptions in the second half, two by Kevin Howell — one returned for a touchdown – sparked Cal Poly to a 28-21 v…
Cal Poly closed out the 2019 season on Saturday with a win at Northern Colorado to finish 3-8. The Mustangs went 5-6 last year, but had a 1-10 record in 2017.
“On behalf of our department staff, and the hundreds of young men who have received the benefit of Tim’s mentorship, we thank Tim for his leadership over our football program,” Cal Poly director of athletics Don Oberhelman said in a statement that was released by the school Monday night.
He was head coach for 14 seasons at Portland State (1993-2006) and four at Sonoma State (1989-92). Overall, Walsh compiled a 176-148 win-loss record.
The Mustangs hired Walsh on Jan. 9, 2009 after Rich Ellerson was left for Army in 2008.
Walsh coached the Mustangs to back-to-back conference titles, the first in the final year of the Great West Football Conference and the second in Cal Poly’s first year in the Big Sky in 2012. Ellerson went 56-34 in the nine seasons at Cal Poly before Walsh took over.
The Mustangs are 32-32 in their first eight seasons in the Big Sky. This fall, Cal Poly went 2-6 in conference.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Though consistent on-field success never materialized for Walsh in SLO, the coach did ensure success in the classroom, according to the school. Under Walsh’s direction, Cal Poly led the Big Sky in its Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores each of the last three years.
The schools says the Mustang football team compiled a near-perfect 997 APR for the 2015-16 school year and 978 last year. The Mustangs' four-year rate stood at 975 from 2015-16 through 2017-18 academic years. That score is 11 points higher than the national average for Division I football, according to the school.
“The academic standing of this football program is top notch, and the APR and graduation rates reflect the high expectations we have as a university,” Oberhelman said, according to the school's statement.
Walsh's best season on the field was clearly in 2012, when the Mustangs went 9-3 and 7-1 in Big Sky play. They reached the second round of the NCAA playoffs that year.
The school said a national search to replace Walsh will begin immediately.
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 22
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 12
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 19
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 20
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 21
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 25
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 24
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 06
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 07
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 08
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 09
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 10
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 11
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 13
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 14
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 15
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 16
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 17
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 18
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 27
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 26
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 05
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 01
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 03
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 02
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 04
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 03.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 01.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 02.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 04.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 05.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 06.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 07.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 08.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 09.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 10.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 11.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 13.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 14.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 15.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 16.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 17.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 18.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 19.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 03.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 01.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 02.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 04.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 05.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 06.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 07.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 08.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 09.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 10.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 11.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 12.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 13.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 14.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 15.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 16.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 17.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 18.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 19.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 20.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 21.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 22.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 23.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 24.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 25.jpg
083119 Poly 09.jpg
083119 Poly 05.jpg
083119 Poly 04.jpg
083119 Poly 08.jpg
083119 Poly 02.jpg
083119 Poly 03.jpg
083119 Poly 06.jpg
083119 Poly 07.jpg
083119 Poly 01.jpg
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy