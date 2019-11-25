{{featured_button_text}}

After 11 seasons at Cal Poly, Tim Walsh is calling it a career in San Luis Obispo.

The longtime football coach announced his retirement on Monday, according to a news release from the school. 

Walsh was a head coach at the college level for a total of 29 seasons and went 59-66 during his 11 years at Cal Poly. After early success, including conference titles in 2011 and 2012, the program plateaued. The Mustangs went 9-24 over the last three seasons.

Cal Poly closed out the 2019 season on Saturday with a win at Northern Colorado to finish 3-8. The Mustangs went 5-6 last year, but had a 1-10 record in 2017.

“On behalf of our department staff, and the hundreds of young men who have received the benefit of Tim’s mentorship, we thank Tim for his leadership over our football program,” Cal Poly director of athletics Don Oberhelman said in a statement that was released by the school Monday night.

He was head coach for 14 seasons at Portland State (1993-2006) and four at Sonoma State (1989-92). Overall, Walsh compiled a 176-148 win-loss record.

The Mustangs hired Walsh on Jan. 9, 2009 after Rich Ellerson was left for Army in 2008. 

Walsh coached the Mustangs to back-to-back conference titles, the first in the final year of the Great West Football Conference and the second in Cal Poly’s first year in the Big Sky in 2012. Ellerson went 56-34 in the nine seasons at Cal Poly before Walsh took over.

The Mustangs are 32-32 in their first eight seasons in the Big Sky. This fall, Cal Poly went 2-6 in conference.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Though consistent on-field success never materialized for Walsh in SLO, the coach did ensure success in the classroom, according to the school. Under Walsh’s direction, Cal Poly led the Big Sky in its Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores each of the last three years.

The schools says the Mustang football team compiled a near-perfect 997 APR for the 2015-16 school year and 978 last year. The Mustangs' four-year rate stood at 975 from 2015-16 through 2017-18 academic years. That score is 11 points higher than the national average for Division I football, according to the school. 

“The academic standing of this football program is top notch, and the APR and graduation rates reflect the high expectations we have as a university,” Oberhelman said, according to the school's statement.

Walsh's best season on the field was clearly in 2012, when the Mustangs went 9-3 and 7-1 in Big Sky play. They reached the second round of the NCAA playoffs that year.

The school said a national search to replace Walsh will begin immediately.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0