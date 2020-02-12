Cal Poly finishes 13th in Orange County Collegiate Classic men’s golf tournament

COTO DE CAZA, Calif. -- Austin Liu's 68 in the opening round and a 72 by Tanner Podres in the suspended second round helped the Cal Poly men's golf team to a 13th-place finish among 17 schools competing in the Orange County Collegiate Classic on Tuesday.
The final four to six holes of the second round, suspended due to darkness Monday, was completed Tuesday morning, followed by the final 18 holes.
Coach Scott Cartwright's Mustangs, who opened with a four-person 305, added a 307 and a 312 for a 60-over-par 924 total on the 6,986-yard, par-72 South Course at Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club.
San Francisco and Cal State Fullerton both finished with 12-over-par 876 totals to share the team championship. The host Titans overcame an eight-stroke deficit with a 283 total.
Grand Canyon was a distant third at 31-over-par 895.
Podres was Cal Poly's top finisher in the two-day 54-hole tournament with rounds of 78, 72 and 76 for a 10-over-par 226 total and a tie for 25th place. Liu finished in a tie for 36th place after carding a 68, 79 and 82 for a 229 aggregate.
Also scoring for Cal Poly were Will Draper with a 78, 77 and 76 for a 231 total and 46th place; Nicholas Mok with an 81, 79 and 81 for a 241 total and 73rd place; and Luke Adam with an 87, 80 and 79 for a 246 total and 86th place.
The runaway individual champion was Derek Castillo of Cal State Fullerton with an eight-under-par 208 total, posting round of 68, 68 and 72. Jack Dyer, also of Cal State Fullerton, finished second, seven strokes behind his Titan teammate.
Rounding out the top five were Tim Wilding of San Francisco (216), Alex Chin of San Francisco (217) and Reece Nilsen of Grand Canyon (218).
Liu finished fourth in par-3 scoring at one under par. He posted one eagle on the 555-yard sixth hole in the opening round. Podres was second in the field of 93 golfers with 36 pars.
Cal Poly returns to action Feb. 24-25 at The Joust at Goose Creek, to be hosted by California Baptist at Goose Creek Golf Club in Jurupa Valley, Calif.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
