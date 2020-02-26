Cal Poly falls to Fresno State, 13-0, for fifth loss in six games

FRESNO, Calif. – Andrew Kachel belted two home runs and Nate Thimjon added another as Fresno State defeated Cal Poly 13-0 in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday night at Pete Beiden Field in Bob Bennett Stadium.

Kachel’s first home run of the year was a two-run shot in the second inning. Thimjon smashed his fourth homer well over the left-field wall for three RBIs in the sixth and a 7-0 Bulldog lead. Kachel added a three-run shot of his own in the eighth.

The Bulldogs added three more runs in the seventh on a groundout and three doubles.

With the win, Fresno State improves to 3-4 on the year. Cal Poly has lost five of its last six games after a 2-1 start in the MLB4 Tournament, falling to 3-6.

Cal Poly was held to just five hits, all singles, by a quartet of Fresno State pitchers. Bradlee Beesley singled twice while Tate Samuelson, Nick DiCarlo and Blake Wagenseller all added singles for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly stranded eight runners on the basepaths – two each in the first, fourth and seventh frames.