Cal Poly falls to Fresno State, 13-0, for fifth loss in six games

FRESNO, Calif. – Andrew Kachel belted two home runs and Nate Thimjon added another as Fresno State defeated Cal Poly 13-0 in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday night at Pete Beiden Field in Bob Bennett Stadium.
Kachel’s first home run of the year was a two-run shot in the second inning. Thimjon smashed his fourth homer well over the left-field wall for three RBIs in the sixth and a 7-0 Bulldog lead. Kachel added a three-run shot of his own in the eighth.
The Bulldogs added three more runs in the seventh on a groundout and three doubles.
With the win, Fresno State improves to 3-4 on the year. Cal Poly has lost five of its last six games after a 2-1 start in the MLB4 Tournament, falling to 3-6.
Cal Poly was held to just five hits, all singles, by a quartet of Fresno State pitchers. Bradlee Beesley singled twice while Tate Samuelson, Nick DiCarlo and Blake Wagenseller all added singles for the Mustangs.
Cal Poly stranded eight runners on the basepaths – two each in the first, fourth and seventh frames.
Fresno State’s 16-hit offensive attack, six for extra bases, included Kachel’s two home runs, two doubles and a single by designated hitter Ryan Higgins and two hits each by left fielder Daryl Johnson, shortstop Blake Wink and catcher Zach Presno. Both of Wink’s hits were doubles.
Jake Harrell (1-0), the second of seven pitchers used by Fresno State head coach Mike Batesole, earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. The loss went to Mustang starter Derek True (0-2) as he surrendered four runs and six hits over three innings.
Fresno State has won six straight games against Cal Poly dating back to 2016. The rematch between the Mustangs and Bulldogs will be on April 14 in Baggett Stadium.
Cal Poly returns home to host No. 16 Michigan (4-3) for a three-game weekend series Friday through Sunday inside Baggett Stadium. Game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 4 o’clock Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications