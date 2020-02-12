Cal Poly: Delanie Dunkle named Big West tennis athlete of the week, men's tennis to host LMU, Pepperdine

Dunkle Named Big West Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After going a combined 4-0 to help the Cal Poly women’s tennis team pick up two wins over the weekend to remain undefeated, freshman Delanie Dunkle has been named the Big West Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week.
Dunkle, who was named the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week earlier this week, won both of her singles and doubles matches as the Mustangs beat San Jose State 4-0 on Saturday before doing the same on Sunday as Cal Poly shutout Sacramento State, 7-0.
In the win over the Spartans, Dunkle and fellow freshman Melissa LaMette clinched the doubles point for the Mustangs with a 6-2 win from the No. 2 spot. She later won her singles match from the No. 3 spot in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.
Against Sacramento State, she and LaMette clinched the doubles point again with a 6-4 win from the No. 2 spot. They are now a team-best 4-0 as a pair to start the season. Later on in singles, she won her match in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, at the No. 3 spot. In singles, Dunkle is a team-best 5-0 to begin her Cal Poly career.
At 5-0, Cal Poly is off to its best start in at least a decade. The Mustangs go on the road this weekend for a pair of matches against Point Loma and San Diego State.
Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Welcomes Pepperdine, LMU This Week
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Continuing its stretch of a four-match homestand, the Cal Poly men’s tennis team will host a pair of matches at Mustang Tennis Complex this week.
The Mustangs (1-4) welcome Pepperdine (5-0) on Friday and Loyola Marymount (3-1) on Saturday. Both matches get underway at 12 p.m.
Cal Poly is coming off a 4-3 home loss to Fresno State last Friday.
The Mustangs have been led this season by sophomore Gary Vardanyan. Vardanyan is a team-best 3-1 in singles and has combined to go a team-best 4-1 in doubles with freshman Fernando Fonseca.
The Waves are coming off a road win at Washington. Before that they beat Cal Poly’s rival, UCSB 4-3 in Malibu.
The Lions come to San Luis Obispo after taking down San Diego State at home last weekend. Before that they lost to UCSB, 4-3.
Following this weekend’s matches, Cal Poly will wrap up its homestand on Sunday, Feb. 23 against Pacific.
- These reports were contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications