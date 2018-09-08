A former Central Coast high school star helped spoil Cal Poly’s home opener Saturday night.
Jake Constantine hit Rashid Shaheed with a go ahead touchdown pass and Weber State beat Cal Poly 24-17 at Alex Spanos Stadium.
Constantine starred at quarterback for a Camarillo High team that made it to the 2016 state playoffs.
Weber State, ranked No. 10 in the FCS, is 1-1. Cal Poly is 0-2.
“Some things didn’t go our way at the end,” said Matt Shotwell, who had a big game at linebacker for Cal Poly. “But we can definitely gained some confidence from this.”
Josh Davis ran for 177 yards and two scores for Weber State. He scored the winning touchdown on a five-yard run with 8:12 left.
His 60-yard run set that up.
“We (make a mistake on an assignment) and the guy goes 60 yards,” said Cal Poly coach Tim Walsh.
“We’ve got to clean that up.”
The Jake Jeffrey to J.J. Koski connection was almost enough for the Mustangs.
Jeffery connected with Koski seven times for 127 yards, and Koski’s 26-yard reception set up Joe Protheroe’s one-yard run that brought Cal Poly to within 24-17.
“We saw something in their secondary we could exploit,” said Koski. “Our coaches put together a great game plan for us.”
Jeffery gave Cal Poly a 10-10 tie when he bounced off two would-be tacklers for a 7-yard scoring run at the 6:28 mark of the third quarter.
Jeffrey was playing in place of injured starter Khaleel Jenkins.
After mustering 59 yards of total offense in a 41-10 loss to Utah last week, Weber State marched 73 yards on its first possession of the game for the first score.
Actually, the Wildcats went farther than that, because a penalty took them back to their own 14. Josh Davis capped off the nifty 11-play drive with a three-yard scoring run.
Linebacker Matt Shotwell led a Cal Poly defensive surge that didn’t let the Wildcats sustain much the rest of the half. However, the Mustangs had just 92 yards of total offense themselves in the first half.
They thought they had a touchdown early in the second quarter, but Broc Mortensen was ruled out of bounds when he caught Jake Jeffrey’s would-be five yard touchdown pass.
The Mustangs settled for an Alex Vega field goal.
Constantine was bailed out late in the second quarter when Jayson Lee dropped an interception at the Cal Poly 7. Trey Tuttle kicked a 21-yard field goal.
The Mustangs fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, but Tuttle missed a 51-yard field goal try as time ran out in the half.
Cal Poly hosts Brown University, coming all the way across the country from Providence, R.I., in a rare Friday night game. The Brown Bears will be playing their season opener. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. at Alex Spanos Stadium.