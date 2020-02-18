Cal Poly baseball opens home schedule tonight against Pepperdine

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly (2-1), which opened its 2020 baseball season with two wins in three games at the MLB4 Tournament at Scottsdale, Ariz., including a walk-off triumph against defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt, opens its 35-game home schedule Tuesday night by hosting Pepperdine (3-0).
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. inside Baggett Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio 1280 with Chris Sylvester calling the play-by-play. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats are available on the baseball schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.
Cal Poly let 3-0 and 7-2 leads slip away, but overcame an 8-7 deficit with sacrifice flies by Cole Cabrera and Tate Samuelson in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge Vanderbilt 9-8. The Mustangs also defeated Connecticut 5-0 as Taylor Dollard (seven innings, 10 strikeouts) and Dylan Villalobos (two innings, two strikeouts) combined on a two-hit shutout. In between, Cal Poly fell to No. 8 Michigan 8-5.
The win over the Huskies gave Cal Poly a victory in its season opener for the seventh time in the last nine years. Mustang head coach Larry Lee is 11-7 in the first game of the year.
Cal Poly has announced a $1 million gift from Bill Hoffman for the final phase of a four-year project to upgrade Baggett Stadium. The gift jump-starts a group of improvements at Baggett Stadium, including an improved entrance to Baggett Stadium and Bob Janssen Field, a new ticket booth, renovations to the baseball press box, chair back seating, batters eye and other cosmetic enhancements.
A few miles to the southwest, Pepperdine defeated San Diego 5-4, Minnesota 8-6 and Oregon 8-5 in the Angel College Classic inside Tempe Diablo Stadium. The Waves hit .301 and committed just three errors in the three games to open the season.
The Mustangs return 10 of the 11 position players who started 20 or more games in 2019 and eight of last year’s 13 pitchers. The group of veterans is paced by junior corner infielder Tate Samuelson, who has led Cal Poly in home runs and RBIs each of the last two years, senior center fielder Bradlee Beesley, who is in or near the all-time top 10 in several offensive categories at Cal Poly, and junior right-hander Taylor Dollard, who was 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA and four saves as a relief pitcher a year ago and is making the switch to the weekend rotation this spring as the Mustangs’ Friday night starter.
Junior left fielder Cole Cabrera, Cal Poly’s leadoff hitter this year, went 6-for-15 in the MLB4 Tournament with two doubles, a pair of RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Mustangs in Scottsdale. Senior center fielder Bradlee Beesley and freshman third baseman Nick Marinconz each added four hits while junior first baseman Tate Samuelson drove in five runs.
The Cal Poly pitching staff produced a 2.00 ERA. UConn hit just .091 against Dollard on Friday, all four runs surrendered by Andrew Alvarez were unearned and he struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings and freshman Drew Thorpe tossed seven solid innings in a no-decision against Vanderbilt, allowing two runs and four hits with six strikeouts.
Biggest issue for the Mustangs were the nine errors committed on defense, including seven in the loss to Michigan. Cal Poly is last in the Big West with its .929 fielding percentage and only six of the 16 runs the Mustang pitching staff allowed were earned.
Pepperdine was led offensively in Tempe by third baseman Aharon Modlin, who was 6-for-12 with five runs scored and two RBIs. First baseman Justin Lutes was 5-for-11 with two triples, four runs scored and three RBIs while catcher Joe Caparis, left fielder Quintt Landis and center fielder Billy Cook all added four hits.
After letting 3-0 and 7-2 leads slip away, Cal Poly rallied for two runs on sacrifice flies by Cole Cabrera and Tate Samuelson in the bottom of the ninth inning to overcome No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt 9-8 on Sunday in the MLB4 Tournament.
Probable starters on the mound for Tuesday’s game are freshman right-hander Derek True from Santa Barbara High School for Cal Poly and sophomore righty Groen Gunnar of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, for Pepperdine. True pitched briefly for Cal Poly against Michigan and tossed four innings in the Mustangs’ alumni game two weeks ago. Groen tossed three scoreless innings against San Diego.
Pepperdine is coached by Rick Hirtensteiner (fifth season, 107-105, Pepperdine ‘89), a four-year standout at Pepperdine who earned All-American honors as a senior in 1989. He was an assistant at Pepperdine for 17 seasons before replacing Steve Rodriguez (now head coach at Baylor) prior to the 2016 campaign.
A regional qualifier for the 28th time in 2015 and 1992 College World Series champion, Pepperdine has appeared in one Super Regional (Fort Worth in 2014) and two College World Series. The Waves won the 2015 West Coast Conference postseason tournament in Stockton and went 2-2 in the Fullerton Regional.
Hirtensteiner welcomed back 17 lettermen, including four position starters and eight pitchers, off last year’s 24-24 squad which finished tied for sixth in the West Coast Conference.
Top returnees include Modlin (.278, 17 RBIs in 2019), Cook (.279, 21 RBIs) and shortstop Wyatt Young (.313, 22 RBIs). The pitching staff is led by Trevor Kniskern (4-4, 2.42 ERA in 2019) and Cooper Chandler (3-1, 3.07 ERA), both right-handers. Chandler pitched five innings for the win against Minnesota while Kniskern tossed 3 1/3 frames in a no-decision versus Oregon.
Cal Poly and Pepperdine have met 66 times in baseball since the series began in 1947. The Waves hold a 39-27 advantage. The two teams have split a pair of midweek games each of the last six years. Pepperdine also earned 2-1 and 10-6 wins over the Mustangs in the 2014 San Luis Obispo Regional.
Last year Cal Poly beat the Waves 13-7 in a game which started in Malibu on March 12, was suspended due to darkness and was finished in San Luis Obispo on May 7. Pepperdine won the regularly scheduled contest in Baggett Stadium, 6-5 in 11 innings.
Cal Poly is 17-24 against Pepperdine since the Mustangs moved to Division I prior to the 1995 season. Larry Lee is 14-17 against his alma mater while Rick Hirtensteiner is 4-4 versus Cal Poly.
The Mustangs are playing 35 of their 59 yards at home this season, including five consecutive weekend series against BYU, Michigan, Baylor, Oklahoma and San Diego State. Cal Poly hosts UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, Long Beach State and UC Davis for Big West series in April and May.
Cal Poly won the Big West title in 2014 and has placed second six times, third four times and fourth six times since 2000, posting a combined record of 310-258 in 23 years as a member of the Big West.
Cal Poly won seven of its 15 weekend series in addition to a 2-2 split with Saint Mary’s in 2019. Along with their sweep of Columbia to halt the early season slide, the Mustangs swept CSUN, UC Davis and Long Beach State en route to a 12-2 start in Big West play, finishing 17-7 and two games behind UC Santa Barbara. A win on the final day of the season would have resulted in a tie for first place between the Mustangs and Gauchos and Cal Poly would have attained the conference’s automatic qualifying berth in the NCAA regionals. The Mustangs won six of their eight Big West series.
Cal Poly has had just three losing seasons since 2000 and has reached the 30-win mark 12 times this century. The Mustangs have won 184 of their last 259 home games for a 71.0 winning percentage.
Lee (543-420-2) reached the 500-victory milestone on April 20, 2018, with a 5-4 triumph over Long Beach State. His 543 wins to date are No. 2 in the conference behind Fresno State’s Bob Bennett (547) and, during the UC Davis series last year, Lee surpassed Cal Poly alum and former Long Beach State head coach Dave Snow with his 219th conference win. Snow guided the Dirtbags to 218 Big West wins from 1989-2001.
Lee, who earned 460 wins in 16 seasons at Cuesta College and notched his 460th Mustang victory on March 13, 2017 against Gonzaga, garnered his 1,000th career victory with a 3-0 triumph at UC Santa Barbara on May 23, 2019. He opened the 2020 campaign with a 1,001-660-5 record over 33 seasons.
Cal Poly plays four more games at home this week, hosting Brigham Young for a four-game series (single games Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. and a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.).
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications