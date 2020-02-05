Cal Poly Baseball: Million-dollar gift from Bill Hoffman to jump-start Baggett Stadium improvements

Hoffman's granddaughter, Haley Hoffman, is a junior in experience industry management at Cal Poly.

"My time as an undergraduate at Cal Poly was critical in developing myself to understanding hard work and passion for a subject that would lead me to become successful as an adult," said Hoffman. "My desire to give back is one where I see a similar dedication.

"Over the past few years, I've been impressed by that competitive drive and dedication by the student-athletes of the baseball and softball programs," Hoffman added. "They are committed to winning, on and off the diamond. It'll be my pleasure to see my investment in the program be one that helps finish off this crown jewel athletics facility that supports both the baseball and softball programs."

The project is the third and final phase of a $12.5 million investment in Baggett Stadium, home to Cal Poly baseball since the 2001 season.

The first phase, completed in February 2018, included unobstructed-view backstop netting and installation of new bleacher seats which raised the capacity of Baggett Stadium to 3,138.

Second phase included a new videoboard installed just prior to the opening of the 2019 campaign along with construction of the state-of-the-art Dignity Health Baseball Clubhouse, slated to open in February 2020.