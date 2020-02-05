Cal Poly Baseball: Million-dollar gift from Bill Hoffman to jump-start Baggett Stadium improvements

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly has announced a $1 million gift from Bill Hoffman for the final phase of a four-year project to upgrade Baggett Stadium.
The gift jump-starts a group of improvements at Baggett Stadium, including an improved entrance to Baggett Stadium and Bob Janssen Field, a new ticket booth, renovations to the baseball press box, chair back seating, batters eye and other cosmetic enhancements.
"We are so appreciative of Mr. Hoffman’s generous gift which will be used toward the continued improvement of Baggett Stadium," said Mustang head coach Larry Lee. "Among the many projects aimed at the overall improvement of Baggett Stadium are refurbishing the entry way into the stadium, upgrading the press box, replacing field sideline fencing, and renovation of the field level backstop.
"Upon completion of these projects, Baggett Stadium will be amongst the finest venues in college baseball," Lee added.
"We appreciate so much Bill’s support of Cal Poly Athletics," said Mustang director of athletics Don Oberhelman. "He wants our program to have the best facilities on the west coast to benefit our student-athletes. His heartfelt generosity helps us make an immediate impact on our program and being best-in-class in all aspects."
Hoffman, from Newport Beach, Calif., attended Cal Poly from 1952-54, then completed his degree in 1956 at Oregon State. He has a passion for baseball, is a life-long Los Angeles Dodgers fan and has become a big fan of Cal Poly athletics. His career included time as a commercial pilot, avocado rancher and investor.
Cal Poly tops Alumni 12-2 in annual Alumni game Saturday at Baggett Stadium
Hoffman's granddaughter, Haley Hoffman, is a junior in experience industry management at Cal Poly.
"My time as an undergraduate at Cal Poly was critical in developing myself to understanding hard work and passion for a subject that would lead me to become successful as an adult," said Hoffman. "My desire to give back is one where I see a similar dedication.
"Over the past few years, I've been impressed by that competitive drive and dedication by the student-athletes of the baseball and softball programs," Hoffman added. "They are committed to winning, on and off the diamond. It'll be my pleasure to see my investment in the program be one that helps finish off this crown jewel athletics facility that supports both the baseball and softball programs."
The project is the third and final phase of a $12.5 million investment in Baggett Stadium, home to Cal Poly baseball since the 2001 season.
The first phase, completed in February 2018, included unobstructed-view backstop netting and installation of new bleacher seats which raised the capacity of Baggett Stadium to 3,138.
Second phase included a new videoboard installed just prior to the opening of the 2019 campaign along with construction of the state-of-the-art Dignity Health Baseball Clubhouse, slated to open in February 2020.
Cal Poly baseball also has installed TrackMan, which utilizes 3D Doppler radar to track 27 pitching and hitting data points. For pitchers, it includes release speed and angle, spin rate, vertical and horizontal movement while for hitters it records exit speed, launch angle and direction plus distance, among other data.
Donations are still needed to cover the cost of the final phase. Donors may contact Ashley Offermann, Cal Poly's associate athletics director for development, at (805) 440-9792 or by email at aofferma@calpoly.edu.
— This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications