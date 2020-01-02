Cal Poly adds three more assistants to Beau Baldwin’s football coaching staff

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Beau Baldwin's second group of new assistant football coaches at Cal Poly has a distinct Eastern Washington flavor to it.
Former Eagle quarterback Erik Meyer will coach the Mustang quarterbacks. Meyer earned the Walter Payton Award in 2005, played for several Arena Football League teams and served as a quality control coach for the offense under Baldwin at Cal the last three seasons.
J.C. Sherritt will serve as Co-Special Teams Coordinator and coach the linebackers. The 2019 Buck Buchanan Award winner was a standout linebacker at Eastern Washington before embarking on an eight-year playing career with the Edmonton Eskimos and one season coaching the linebackers for the Calgary Stampeders, both teams from the Canadian Football League.
And the second holdover from the 2019 Mustang coaching staff to join the new group is defensive assistant Josh Letuligasenoa, who coached the outside linebackers last fall.
The trio joins Paul Wulff (running game coordinator/offensive line), Nick Edwards (offensive coordinator/wide receivers), Casey Petree (tight ends/co-special teams coordinator) and Aristotle Thompson (assistant head coach/running backs/recruiting coordinator), who were named in the first group of assistant coaches Dec. 20.
Erik Meyer
Meyer was a record-setting quarterback for Eastern Washington. His 166.5 career passing efficiency rating set a record for FCS quarterbacks with at least 400 completions. In 42 games, he passed for 10,261 yards, with 84 touchdown passes against just 17 interceptions.
Coached by Baldwin during his last three years at Eastern Washington, Meyer completed 65.7 percent of his passes -- 721 of 1,097 -- in his career with the Eagles. Meyer also was recognized for excellence in the classroom at Eastern Washington, receiving the Joseph Helen Dankert Gold Scholar Award for maintaining a 3.8+ GPA during his time as an Eagle.
Meyer was named the Big Sky's most valuable player in 2004 and earned the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS Player of the Year, in 2005 after leading the Eagles to conference titles both seasons.
Meyer was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2006 and also signed with the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders, but was released prior to playing any regular season NFL games. He also played for NFL Europa’s Cologne Centurions in 2007 and had a brief stint with the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2009.
Meyer finally settled in with the Arena Football League's Spokane Shock for five seasons (2010-14) and also played for the San Jose SaberCats (2015) and Washington Valor (2017). In seven AFL seasons, Meyer completed 1,214 of 1,821 passes (66.7 percent) for 13,904 yards and 312 touchdowns.
Cal Poly football: Beau Baldwin's first recruiting class aimed at shoring up defensive secondary and offensive line
The Beau Baldwin era at Cal Poly already has 12 new football players coming on board.
And they’ve committed to the Mustangs just days after Baldwin was hired.
He was the league's most valuable player and offensive player of the year in 2013 and guided Spokane to the 2010 Arena League title and San Jose to the 2015 crown.
His coaching career began as offensive coordinator at his high school alma mater, La Mirada, from 2008-11 as well as 2014-16, guiding the Matadores to a state title in 2015, CIF-Southern Section championship in 2009 and runner-up CIF-Southern Section finish in 2016.
Meyer was a student assistant coach at Eastern Washington in 2012, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Washington in 2013 and offensive quality control coach at Cal the last three years, coaching the running backs in 2017, wide receivers in 2018 and quarterbacks in 2019.
Meyer played both football and baseball at La Mirada. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 37th round in 2001, the San Francisco Giants in 2004, also in the 37th round, and by the Giants again in the 30th round in 2005. He never signed, instead opting to play football at Eastern Washington.
Meyer earned his bachelor's degree at Eastern Washington in 2014.
J.C. Sherritt
Sherritt, who was a redshirt in 2006 and played at Eastern Washington from 2007-10, the last three under Baldwin, set the Big Sky record for most tackles in a season in 2009 with 170 and improved that mark in 2010 with 176 en route to the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the best defensive player in the FCS. Sherritt lost that record in 2019 as Montana's Dante Olson notched 179 tackles.
Sherritt was a member of the Eagles’ FCS national championship team in 2010, the same year he was the Big Sky Conference’s defensive player of the year. He finished his Eagle career with 432 tackles, No. 4 in the Big Sky record book.
Undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft, Sherritt signed a free agent contract with Edmonton of the Canadian Football League and played for the Eskimos for eight seasons. In 109 games, Sherritt accumulated 507 tackles on defense and 45 on special teams with 15 sacks. He also intercepted 14 passes, forced 17 fumbles and scored one touchdown in 2016 on a 43-yard interception return against Ottawa.
Cal Poly Roundup: Mustangs announce first group of assistant football coaches; Wrestling falls to Drexel
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Beau Baldwin, introduced as Cal Poly's 17th head football coach last week, has filled the first four positions on h…
A team captain for five seasons, Sherritt was named CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2012 after breaking the league record for tackles in a season with 130 and helped the Eskimos to the 2015 Grey Cup. In the first game of the 2017 season, Sherritt ruptured his Achilles but bounced back in 2018 by playing all 18 games and recording 100 tackles, including three sacks.
Sherritt retired last January and, two weeks later, became linebackers coach for the Calgary Stampeders. Calgary was 12-6 in 2019, finishing second in the CFL's West Division and qualifying for the playoffs.
A native of Truckee, Calif., Sherritt is a 2006 graduate of Pullman (Wash.) High School, where he played linebacker and running back, helping lead his team to a perfect 14–0 record and the State 2A Championship in 2005. He was named state player of the year in 2005.
A three-time Big Sky All-Academic Team member, 2010 ESPN Academic All-American and twice a team captain, Sherritt earned his bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies at Eastern Washington in 2011.
Josh Letuligasenoa
A rush linebacker and defensive end at Cal Poly from 2012-16, Josh Letuligasenoa began his coaching career at his alma mater in April 2019, coaching the outside linebackers.
One of three Letuligasenoa brothers to play football at Cal Poly -- Lefi as an offensive lineman and Noah as a linebacker -- Josh made 66 tackles as a senior and 65 more as a sophomore. He earned 3.5 sacks among his 9.5 tackles for lost yardage in 2016, also breaking up three passes, and notched three sacks in his sophomore campaign as well. He was a third-team All-Big Sky Conference selection as a senior and earned All-Big Sky Conference honorable mention praise as a sophomore.
A team captain in 2016, Letuligasenoa was invited to the Green Bay Packers rookie mini camp in May 2017 but was cut by the NFL team just prior to the start of the 2017 regular season.
Following the 2014 season, Letuligasenoa was the recipient of the Mel Kaufman Award, presented annually to the Mustang who most exemplifies the virtues that Kaufman, the four-time winner of a Super Bowl ring, displayed on and off the field. He played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2013, backing up the defensive ends and recording five tackles.
Letuligasenoa is a graduate of Elk Grove High School just south of Sacramento, where he earned first-team All-Delta Valley League and second-team All-State honors and was selected to play in the East vs. West Holiday Classic All-Star Game after making 109 tackles as a senior. He also was a wrestler and competed in track and field in the shot put and discus events.
Letuligasenoa earned his bachelor's degree in industrial technology at Cal Poly in 2018.
Jeremy Justice II | DB
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Hometown: Apple Valley
School: Apple Valley
Ratings: n/a
Offers of note: n/a
Notes
Justice is a long athlete that played both receiver and DB at Apple Valley High. With his size, he projects to be more of a safety at the FCS level. Listed at 6-foot-3.
Big play receiver at Apple Valley, averaging over 20 yards per catch in his career with eight touchdowns. Made 94 total tackles as a prep senior.
Kyle Christensen | OL
Signed
The basics
Position: OL (G/C)
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260
Hometown: Auburn, CA
School: Placer
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Nevada, Oregon State, UC Davis, San Diego
Notes
Christensen verbally committed to Cal Poly in October, choosing the Mustangs over FBS schools like Nevada and Oregon State and fellow Big Sky programs like UC Davis.
He's a 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman from Placer High in Auburn that is better suited at one of the interior spots on the O-line. Christensen appeared the be a perfect fit for the triple-option offense. He's a road grater on the interior where he was utilized in Placer's wing-T offense.
He's a long athlete, though he does use leverage and has plenty of strength for a high school athlete and a good frame that should fill out at Cal Poly.
Christensen went on his official visit to Cal Poly on the weekend of Dec. 14 and signed on Dec. 18.
Kyrie Wilson | WR
Signed
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170
Hometown: Oxnard
School: Pacifica
Ratings: **
Offers of note: Cal Poly
Notes
Wilson announced that he landed his offer from Cal Poly on June 28, an offer that came from the Tim Walsh coaching staff.
Wilson announced his commitment to Beau Baldwin's coaching staff on Tuesday.
It's easy to see why Wilson didn't hesitate to commit to Cal Poly.
As a wide receiver, Wilson is a much better fit for Baldwin's modern multiple-set offense than in the previous regime's triple-option scheme.
Wilson is a 6-foot wideout who just wrapped up his prep career at Oxnard Pacifica.
Wilson is a two-star recruit according 247 Sports.
The former Pacifica wideout is coming off a CIF State championship with the Tritons. He caught a touchdown pass and two interceptions in Pacifica's win in the state title game win over Oakland McClymonds.
Michael Briscoe | DB
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Hometown: Vacaville
School: Vacaville High
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Another long DB who played reciever in high school. Briscoe intercepted eight passes over the final two years of high school. Had 742 receiving yards as a senior at Vacaville.
Jacob Oliphant | DB
Signed
The basics
Position: DB/ATH
Height: 5-9
Weight: 170
Hometown: Danville
School: Monte Vista High
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Air Force, Cal Poly.
Notes
Oliphant is one of Cal Poly's highest rated recruits of the 2020 class, though was a bit undervalued due to being undersized. Oliphant signed as a DB but is an athlete that can play multiple positions.
Oliphant ran a 4.38 laser-timed 40-yard dash in a camp. He had 570 receiving yards last season and will likely be employed as a punt and kick returner at Cal Poly. Had two interceptions over the final two seasons at Monte Vista.
David Meyer | LB
Signed
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Hometown: Mission Viejo
School: Mission Viejo
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: None
Notes
The Mustangs add another three-star recruit to the defense. Meyer played some of the stiffest competition in the state and nation as a linebacker at Mission Viejo. Meyer was perhaps the top defender on the Diablos, leading the team with 103 total tackles, 62 of which were solo. He also had 17 TFLs and six sacks.
Don't be surprised if Meyer leads the Cal Poly defense in a year or two.
Julian Reed | DB
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 160
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Grant High/American River JC
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Reed used up his freshman year of eligibility at American River College and made 11 tackles while intercepting two passes there. He should have three years of eligibility with the Mustangs.
Reed has average size but plus athleticism. He spent three years on the varsity level at Grant High in Sacramento, intercepting seven passes during that time.
Trevor Owens | DB
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 195
Hometown: Chico
School: Pleasant Valley High/Butte College
Ratings: N/A
Offers of note: None.
Notes
Owens spent two seasons at Butte College and was a solid contributor on the Roadrunner defense. Last season he made 28 tackles and picked off a pair of passes.
Cal Poly went heavy on defense in this recruiting class and Owens should be another experienced contributor to the secondary in 2020.
Jamarri Jackson | DB
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 5-9
Weight: 172
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Northern Arizona/College of San Mateo/Christian Brothers
Ratings: ** (In high school)
Offers of note: Cal Poly
Notes
Spent one season at Northern Arizona and one year at the College of San Mateo. Another NorCal DB commit.
Was a stud at San Mateo where he registered 44 tackles and six picks with one touchdown return in 12 games played in his only year with the program. He was named a First Team All-American.
Had 11 tackles and three pass break-ups at NAU in 2018. Should be eligible immediately after not playing in 2019.
John Smolenski | DL
Signed
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 235
Hometown: Phelan
School: Serrano High
Ratings: N/A.
Offers of note: N/A.
Notes
Smolenski has loads of potential and tools. He's a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman from Serrano High. Played on the edge mostly as a prepster, but does need to fill out and add some strength to compete at the Big Sky level.
It may take some time for Smolenski to break into the defensive line rotation for Cal Poly, but, again, the potential is there. Smolenski may redshirt, play special teams and then try to make an impact as an upperclassman.
Austin Anderson | OL
Verbal
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 250
Hometown: San Ramon
School: Cal High
Ratings: **
Offers of note: Cal Poly, San Diego
Notes
Anderson is an athletic lineman that can play a number of positions and appears adept at run blocking, pulling as a guard and playing some tackle. He's a strong kid that can already bench over 300 pounds and squat 400.
Anderson is another lineman from up north, coming to Cal Poly from San Ramon Cal High