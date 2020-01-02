Cal Poly adds three more assistants to Beau Baldwin’s football coaching staff

Cal Poly adds three more assistants to Beau Baldwin’s football coaching staff

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Beau Baldwin's second group of new assistant football coaches at Cal Poly has a distinct Eastern Washington flavor to it.

Former Eagle quarterback Erik Meyer will coach the Mustang quarterbacks. Meyer earned the Walter Payton Award in 2005, played for several Arena Football League teams and served as a quality control coach for the offense under Baldwin at Cal the last three seasons.

J.C. Sherritt will serve as Co-Special Teams Coordinator and coach the linebackers. The 2019 Buck Buchanan Award winner was a standout linebacker at Eastern Washington before embarking on an eight-year playing career with the Edmonton Eskimos and one season coaching the linebackers for the Calgary Stampeders, both teams from the Canadian Football League.

And the second holdover from the 2019 Mustang coaching staff to join the new group is defensive assistant Josh Letuligasenoa, who coached the outside linebackers last fall.

The trio joins Paul Wulff (running game coordinator/offensive line), Nick Edwards (offensive coordinator/wide receivers), Casey Petree (tight ends/co-special teams coordinator) and Aristotle Thompson (assistant head coach/running backs/recruiting coordinator), who were named in the first group of assistant coaches Dec. 20.

Erik Meyer

Meyer was a record-setting quarterback for Eastern Washington. His 166.5 career passing efficiency rating set a record for FCS quarterbacks with at least 400 completions. In 42 games, he passed for 10,261 yards, with 84 touchdown passes against just 17 interceptions.

Coached by Baldwin during his last three years at Eastern Washington, Meyer completed 65.7 percent of his passes -- 721 of 1,097 -- in his career with the Eagles. Meyer also was recognized for excellence in the classroom at Eastern Washington, receiving the Joseph Helen Dankert Gold Scholar Award for maintaining a 3.8+ GPA during his time as an Eagle.

Meyer was named the Big Sky's most valuable player in 2004 and earned the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS Player of the Year, in 2005 after leading the Eagles to conference titles both seasons.

Meyer was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2006 and also signed with the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders, but was released prior to playing any regular season NFL games. He also played for NFL Europa’s Cologne Centurions in 2007 and had a brief stint with the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2009.

Meyer finally settled in with the Arena Football League's Spokane Shock for five seasons (2010-14) and also played for the San Jose SaberCats (2015) and Washington Valor (2017). In seven AFL seasons, Meyer completed 1,214 of 1,821 passes (66.7 percent) for 13,904 yards and 312 touchdowns.

He was the league's most valuable player and offensive player of the year in 2013 and guided Spokane to the 2010 Arena League title and San Jose to the 2015 crown.

His coaching career began as offensive coordinator at his high school alma mater, La Mirada, from 2008-11 as well as 2014-16, guiding the Matadores to a state title in 2015, CIF-Southern Section championship in 2009 and runner-up CIF-Southern Section finish in 2016.

Meyer was a student assistant coach at Eastern Washington in 2012, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Washington in 2013 and offensive quality control coach at Cal the last three years, coaching the running backs in 2017, wide receivers in 2018 and quarterbacks in 2019.

Meyer played both football and baseball at La Mirada. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 37th round in 2001, the San Francisco Giants in 2004, also in the 37th round, and by the Giants again in the 30th round in 2005. He never signed, instead opting to play football at Eastern Washington.

Meyer earned his bachelor's degree at Eastern Washington in 2014.

J.C. Sherritt

Sherritt, who was a redshirt in 2006 and played at Eastern Washington from 2007-10, the last three under Baldwin, set the Big Sky record for most tackles in a season in 2009 with 170 and improved that mark in 2010 with 176 en route to the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the best defensive player in the FCS. Sherritt lost that record in 2019 as Montana's Dante Olson notched 179 tackles.

Sherritt was a member of the Eagles’ FCS national championship team in 2010, the same year he was the Big Sky Conference’s defensive player of the year. He finished his Eagle career with 432 tackles, No. 4 in the Big Sky record book.

Undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft, Sherritt signed a free agent contract with Edmonton of the Canadian Football League and played for the Eskimos for eight seasons. In 109 games, Sherritt accumulated 507 tackles on defense and 45 on special teams with 15 sacks. He also intercepted 14 passes, forced 17 fumbles and scored one touchdown in 2016 on a 43-yard interception return against Ottawa.

A team captain for five seasons, Sherritt was named CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2012 after breaking the league record for tackles in a season with 130 and helped the Eskimos to the 2015 Grey Cup. In the first game of the 2017 season, Sherritt ruptured his Achilles but bounced back in 2018 by playing all 18 games and recording 100 tackles, including three sacks.

Sherritt retired last January and, two weeks later, became linebackers coach for the Calgary Stampeders. Calgary was 12-6 in 2019, finishing second in the CFL's West Division and qualifying for the playoffs.

A native of Truckee, Calif., Sherritt is a 2006 graduate of Pullman (Wash.) High School, where he played linebacker and running back, helping lead his team to a perfect 14–0 record and the State 2A Championship in 2005. He was named state player of the year in 2005.

A three-time Big Sky All-Academic Team member, 2010 ESPN Academic All-American and twice a team captain, Sherritt earned his bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies at Eastern Washington in 2011.

Josh Letuligasenoa

A rush linebacker and defensive end at Cal Poly from 2012-16, Josh Letuligasenoa began his coaching career at his alma mater in April 2019, coaching the outside linebackers.

One of three Letuligasenoa brothers to play football at Cal Poly -- Lefi as an offensive lineman and Noah as a linebacker -- Josh made 66 tackles as a senior and 65 more as a sophomore. He earned 3.5 sacks among his 9.5 tackles for lost yardage in 2016, also breaking up three passes, and notched three sacks in his sophomore campaign as well. He was a third-team All-Big Sky Conference selection as a senior and earned All-Big Sky Conference honorable mention praise as a sophomore.

A team captain in 2016, Letuligasenoa was invited to the Green Bay Packers rookie mini camp in May 2017 but was cut by the NFL team just prior to the start of the 2017 regular season.

Following the 2014 season, Letuligasenoa was the recipient of the Mel Kaufman Award, presented annually to the Mustang who most exemplifies the virtues that Kaufman, the four-time winner of a Super Bowl ring, displayed on and off the field. He played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2013, backing up the defensive ends and recording five tackles.

Letuligasenoa is a graduate of Elk Grove High School just south of Sacramento, where he earned first-team All-Delta Valley League and second-team All-State honors and was selected to play in the East vs. West Holiday Classic All-Star Game after making 109 tackles as a senior. He also was a wrestler and competed in track and field in the shot put and discus events.

Letuligasenoa earned his bachelor's degree in industrial technology at Cal Poly in 2018.

Season tickets for the 2020 Cal Poly Football are on sale now and can be purchased in-person at the Cal Poly Ticket Office, by calling (805) 756-4849, or by going to: https://tickets.calpoly.edu/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=football&amp;BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News