Bradley Mickey developing into contributor, mentor at Cal Poly

Bradley Mickey is in the midst of his fifth year at Cal Poly. He seems to be making the most of his time there.

Mickey, who graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 2016, is a senior on the Mustang football team. He's also set to graduate this spring after majoring in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Administration while simultaneously earning minor degrees in both Psychology and Sales.

Mickey has also developed into a leader in the defensive secondary, trying to help his unit in any way he can.

Cal Poly spring football schedule to feature six Big Sky games Cal Poly will open its 2020-21 football schedule with a pair of contests inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium, hosting Southern Utah on Feb. 27 and UC Davis in the Battle for the Golden Horseshoe on March 6.

"With the young guys that we have, it's great to be in a position to mentor them and see this group grow in the short amount of time that we've had together," Mickey said at the team's second practice of the fall last week. "It's going to be a special group over the next couple years. I'd love to be around them and help them grow into the best players that they can be while I'm still here."

Theoretically, Mickey could earn an additional year of eligibility as the NCAA has given an extra year to players affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Mickey said he'd have to join a masters program to continue playing as he's set to graduate next year.

"I'd love to play as long as possible, but ultimately it's not up to me," he said. "We'll see what happens."

Mickey has spent some time pondering what he'll do once he leaves the game of football behind.

"I'd like to get into the scouting department of some NFL team and work my way up from there," he said. "Or it could be something in tech sales. I had a great internship over the summer in that area, so tech sales is definitely something that I'm really interested in. We'll see, it could also be running a business somewhere and being on the business side of an organization."