Battle at The Rock women’s golf tournament canceled due to high winds

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The Battle at The Rock women's golf tournament scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Oak Quarry Golf Course has been canceled due to high winds in the Riverside area.

The event opening the spring portion of the collegiate golf season was scheduled for 54 holes -- 36 on Monday and 18 more Tuesday. All play on Monday was canceled. After a delay of more than an hour Tuesday morning, most of the golfers were able to complete 4-6 holes before the winds returned.

"We started the day with a 75-minute delay and the wind calmed down," said Mustang head coach Sofie Aagaard. "We got out and played four holes before the winds picked up and again made it a dangerous situation to be on the course, along with it being unplayable conditions with balls falling off the tees and rolling on the greens."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cal Poly placed second in the Battle at The Rock a year ago. The Oak Quarry course also was the site of the 2017 Big West Conference Women's Golf Championship, won by Cal Poly by one stroke over UC Riverside. The Mustangs also won the Battle at The Rock earlier that season at Oak Quarry.

"We're sad to not get this tournament in as we have great history here at Oak Quarry," said Aagaard. "We have won here before and were looking forward to getting this spring started strong."