Cal Poly Recruiting: Mustangs add size and speed at defensive line, tight end and receiver with Wednesday's additions

Beau Baldwin, Cal Poly's new football coach, has been a busy man.

After signing 13 players during December's early signing period, Baldwin added 15 more players to his 2020 signing class as the regular signing period opened up on Wednesday.

There are certainly a few trends in the newest group of Mustangs.

Baldwin put more emphasis on the defensive line this time, signing four defensive linemen. Six of the 13 players signed in December were defensive backs. None of Wednesday's commits were classified as defensive backs.

There's also another trend developing in this class: Where the players are coming from.

Baldwin selected most of these players from top Southern California high school programs and only one of Wednesday's recruits came from the junior college level.

Ten of the players signed Wednesday are from Southern California high schools. Eight of them prepped at private high schools in Southern California.