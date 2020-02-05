You are the owner of this article.
Cal Poly Recruiting: Mustangs add size and speed at defensive line, tight end and receiver with Wednesday's additions

Beau Baldwin, Cal Poly's new football coach, has been a busy man.

After signing 13 players during December's early signing period, Baldwin added 15 more players to his 2020 signing class as the regular signing period opened up on Wednesday.

There are certainly a few trends in the newest group of Mustangs. 

Baldwin put more emphasis on the defensive line this time, signing four defensive linemen. Six of the 13 players signed in December were defensive backs. None of Wednesday's commits were classified as defensive backs. 

There's also another trend developing in this class: Where the players are coming from.

Baldwin selected most of these players from top Southern California high school programs and only one of Wednesday's recruits came from the junior college level. 

Ten of the players signed Wednesday are from Southern California high schools. Eight of them prepped at private high schools in Southern California. 

“We’re really excited about a lot of the position-specific vacancies that we were able to fill with this class,” Baldwin said, according to a press release from the school. “We feel like we've added a good mixture of both size and speed with a number of student-athletes who will have a opportunity to compete right away.”

A number of the players are from the CIF Southern Section's top division of high school football: John Burns (6-foot-3, linebacker) is from Mission Viejo High, joining David Meyer, another linebacker who signed in December from Mission Viejo. The Mustangs signed two players from La Puente's Bishop Amat High: Ethan Rodriguez (6-4, DE) and Elijah Ponder (6-3 DE). 

The Mustangs also signed Zedekiah Centers (5-11 WR) from Anaheim's Servite High and Patrick Robert (6-3 TE), from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village. 

One of the biggest recruits Cal Poly landed was linebacker Josh Henderson, from Simi Valley's Grace Brethren, one of the more successful programs in the 805. Henderson won two CIF titles with Grace Brethren and played all over the field, amassing over 450 tackles, 3,300 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns in four varsity seasons under his head coach, and father, Josh Henderson. Though he played all over at Grace Brethren, Henderson is slated to play at linebacker at Poly. 

The Mustangs pulled a pair of players from San Diego: Connor Heffler (5-11 LB), from St. Augustine High School, and Robert Greer (6-6, DE/LB), from Westview High.

Heffler, who was also recruited by Valparaiso, Lehigh, Drake, Georgetown, Stanford and Claremont-McKenna, chose Cal Poly “first for the people, the challenging academics and I wanted to be part of this new winning culture within the football program. Cal Poly made me feel at home and I look forward to being a part of this great community," according to the press release.

The Mustangs also went out of California for the first time under Baldwin, landing quarterback recruit Kahliq Paulette (6-1, 180), from Veterans Memorial High in San Antonio, Texas.

Paulette amassed over 3,000 yards of offense and 41 touchdowns as he completed 117 of 221 passes for 1,930 yards and 26 scores and rushed for 1,109 yards on 121 carries (9.2 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns.

Paulette picked Poly over Lamar, East Central and Fresno State.

Baldwin also branched out to the Central Valley, plucking three players who spent their prep careers playing in the CIF Central Section: Hudson Walker (6-4 DE), from Visalia's Redwood High, Jonathan Serdinsky (6-5, OL), from Bakersfield's Frontier High School, and Shabazz Muhammad (6-0 WR) from Bakersfield's Highland High.  

Though Muhammad played receiver and defensive back at Highland, he projects as a receiver with the Mustangs. Muhammad caught 41 passes for 900 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense and notched 43 tackles (27 solo) with four interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery on defense last fall. 

Serdinsky chose Cal Poly over Stanford, UCLA, San Diego, San Diego State, Johns Hopkins, Harvard and Yale.

Eli Otero (6-4 OL) is the only junior college player in this signing period. Otero prepped at Oak Ridge High in Northern California and spent a season at American River College. He didn't play football last fall, but was still recruited by San Jose State, Fresno State, San Diego and Morehead State. 

Isaiah Robinson (6-0 ATH) joins the class from St. Bernard High in Playa Del Rey, a Division 13 school in the CIF Southern Section, one of the section's lowest divisions.

Cameron Woods (6-4 TE/DE) rounds out the class. Woods is from Los Angeles' Brentwood School. Woods, also a basketball standout, was a tight end, wide receiver and defensive end in high school. During his senior season, he caught 17 passes for 382 yards and seven touchdowns.

