After Saturday's loss on the road, Cal Poly's football team, which is 3-6 overall and 2-4 in Big Sky Conference play, returns home to wrap up the 2018 season with a pair of games.
The Mustangs completed their road slate on Saturday with the 49-42 loss at Montana State. They'll play Nos. 24/25 Idaho State this Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium before hosting Southern Utah on Senior Day Nov. 17.
Idaho State is 6-3 on the season and 5-1 in the Big Sky.
The Homecoming kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m.
After capturing its fourth FCS playoff berth in 2016 and finishing 7-5 overall and tied for fourth place in the Big Sky Conference, Cal Poly slipped to 1-10 and 12th place in 2017.
The Mustangs have been improved in 2018, but not enough to keep pace with the top-tier Big Sky teams.
In Bozeman, Montana, last week, Montana State jumped to a 14-0 lead in the opening nine minutes and never looked back. The Mustangs scored four of the game’s final five touchdowns after falling behind 42-14, but could get no closer than the final margin.
Senior fullback Joe Protheroe produced his second straight 200-yard game and seventh consecutive 100-yard output, rushing for 215 yards and two scores while quarterback Khaleel Jenkins ran for three scores and threw for another, rushing for 138 yards, his third career game over the century mark.
Protheroe has a school-record 21 career 100-yard games, four over the 200-yard mark and a Big Sky- and FCS-leading 1,367 yards this season, joining five other Mustangs with a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns.
Protheroe has rushed for 3,828 career yards and needs six yards to catch No. 2 Antonio Warren and 378 yards to surpass the school record of 4,205 yards set by Craig Young from 1996-99. He also needs 211 yards for the single-season mark of 1,578 set by James Noble in 2005.
Protheroe, who two weeks ago joined Noble, Young, Warren, Louis Jackson and Chris Brown as Mustangs with a pair of 1,000-yard seasons rushing, currently is No. 5 in single-season rushing and No. 3 in career rushing.
Under second-year head coach Rob Phenicie, Idaho State opened the season with four wins in five games, losing only to Cal 45-23 on Sept. 15. After losses to UC Davis and Liberty dropped the Bengals out of the polls, Idaho State rebounded with victories over Montana State and Portland State to jump back into the Big Sky title race and into the Top 25 (24th by media, 25th by coaches).
Idaho State, Eastern Washington and Weber State all sport 5-1 Big Sky marks, one game behind unbeaten UC Davis (6-0). Cal Poly is tied for ninth place with Northern Arizona at 2-4.
At Portland State last weekend, the Bengals never trailed, but the game was tied at 17-17, 24-24, 31-31 and 38-38 before Campbell Sheidow kicked a 27-yard field goal late in the third quarter and Ty Flanagan ran eight yards for a touchdown early in the fourth and a 48-38 lead. Idaho State then held on for the win.
Both teams produced over 500 yards in total offense. Tanner Gueller threw four touchdown passes, completing 15 of 30 attempts for 344 yards. The Bengals, 4-7 in Phenicie’s first year at the helm, have clinched their second winning season in five years and only the fourth since 2002.
The Bengals with their high-powered offense are among the leaders in the FCS in total offense (No. 3, 524 yards per game), first downs (No. 6, 225), scoring offense (No. 8, 40.1 points per game), passing offense (No. 9, 299.1 yards per game) and turnover margin (No. 15, plus-seven).
A total of 16 Bengal starters return — eight on offense and eight on defense — led by Gueller, who passed for 2,754 yards and 22 touchdowns last season and so far in 2018 has completed 154 of 276 passes for 2,634 yards and 24 scores, along with running back James Madison, linebacker Joe Martin and wide receiver Mitch Gueller, younger brother of the quarterback.
Madison has rushed for 879 yards and 11 touchdowns, Mitch Gueller is the leading receiver with 49 catches for 1,091 yards and eight scores, and Martin has notched 31 tackles.
The Bengals captured the FCS national title in 1981 and have claimed three Big Sky championships (1963, 1981 and 2002). This fall, Idaho State is seeking its first FCS playoff berth since 1983.
Protheroe headlines another strong group of Mustang ball carriers in Cal Poly’s spread triple option.
Granted a medical redshirt after playing less than six quarters a year ago, Protheroe entered his final collegiate campaign No. 5 on the Mustangs’ career rushing chart with 2,461 yards.
In becoming Cal Poly’s 20th 1,000-yard rusher in 2016, Protheroe amassed 1,334 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He rushed for 779 yards as a sophomore in 2015 and, with 139 yards on a career-high 39 carries against Colgate in the 2017 opener, entered the 2018 season with 14 career 100-yard games.
His 228-yard performance on 43 carries against Brown earlier this year are career highs and he added 176 yards at Eastern Washington, 139 against Montana, 128 at Sacramento State, 147 versus UC Davis, 217 at Northern Arizona and 215 at Montana State.
Jenkins passed for 597 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 377 yards and four more scores in five starts in 2017 before suffering a season-ending injury in late September. He passed for 238 yards and four touchdowns against Northern Iowa, the most passing yards by a Mustang quarterback in a single game since Tony Smith threw for 407 yards and six touchdowns against South Dakota in 2009.