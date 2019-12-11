Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong, left, and Mustang director of athletics Don Oberhelman introduce new football coach Beau Baldwin at a press conference Wednesday. Baldwin spent nine seasons coaching Eastern Washington, leading them to the 2010 national title, before spending the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Cal.
Cal Poly's football coach Beau Baldwin poses for photos with his wife Nicole and daughters Mia and Macie at a press conference Wednesday. Baldwin spent sevens seasons coaching Eastern Washington, leading them to the 2010 national title, before spending the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Cal.
Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong, left, and Mustang director of athletics Don Oberhelman, second from left, listen as new football coach Beau Baldwin speaks at an introductory press conference Wednesday. Also seated are Baldwin's wife, Nicole, and their two daughters, Macie and Mia.
Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong, left, and Mustang director of athletics Don Oberhelman introduce new football coach Beau Baldwin at a press conference Wednesday. Baldwin spent nine seasons coaching Eastern Washington, leading them to the 2010 national title, before spending the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Cal.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Cal Poly's football coach Beau Baldwin poses for photos with his wife Nicole and daughters Mia and Macie at a press conference Wednesday. Baldwin spent sevens seasons coaching Eastern Washington, leading them to the 2010 national title, before spending the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Cal.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Cal Poly's new football coach Beau Baldwin greets Cal Poly alumni and fans after being introduced as the Mustangs' coach on Wednesday.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Beau Baldwin greets alumni and fans at a press conference Wednesday where he was introduced as Cal Poly's new football coach.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong, left, and Mustang director of athletics Don Oberhelman, second from left, listen as new football coach Beau Baldwin speaks at an introductory press conference Wednesday. Also seated are Baldwin's wife, Nicole, and their two daughters, Macie and Mia.
The Mustangs didn't just try to fill the vacancy created after football coach Tim Walsh retired late last month.
Cal Poly swung for the fences.
At a press conference held on campus Wednesday evening, the Mustangs introduced Beau Baldwin, a young coach with a national championship on his résumé , as the man who will fill the void left when Walsh announced his retirement after 11 seasons.
Baldwin, who spent the last three seasons as Cal's offensive coordinator in Berkeley, led Eastern Washington to a national title in 2010.
Beau Baldwin was introduced as Cal Poly's next football coach on Wednesday.
During his run at Eastern Washington from 2008 to 2016, Baldwin's teams compiled a 58-14 record in Big Sky games with five conference titles. Baldwin went 85-32 overall with Eastern Washington. He made the FCS playoffs six times.
Coaching on Justin Wilcox's staff the last three seasons in Berkeley, the Golden Bears went 19-18. Baldwin will coach Cal in the RedBox Bowl scheduled for Dec. 30 in Santa Clara. Baldwin will spend the bulk of his time recruiting Cal Poly's 2020 signing class.
Baldwin's hiring comes at a critical time for Cal Poly football. Walsh retired after going 59-66 in his 11 seasons. The Mustangs went 9-24 over Walsh's last three years in San Luis Obispo.
Instead of taking a chance on a candidate without much of a track record, the Mustangs hired an experienced and successful coach.
"I think every hire we make in that head coaching role, regardless, is critical," Cal Poly director of athletics Don Oberhelman said. "When you get the opportunity to hire somebody like Beau Baldwin, with his credentials, you have to take your shot. And we did. We worked very hard on that and Beau was very patient with me throughout that process.
"All you have to do is look at that coaching record. You look at that record and it really speaks for itself. That's one part of it and when you spend time with him and visit with him, that's the other. He's very grounded and passionate. He's not going to talk about the national championships or his win-loss record. He's focused on his role of leading and mentoring young men."
"The offense will pretty much be a 180," Baldwin said. "There will be some changes schematically. I've used something in the mold of a 'multiple' offense. Even while I was at Eastern all those years I never gave it some fancy name, because we were very 'multiple.' At times you could say we were 'gun-spread' and at times we'd still get in to two tight end sets and we'd get under center at times. I still believe in being very 'multiple' as an offense and that's what we'll be."
The Mustangs should return a stable of quarterbacks, including last year's starter Jalen Hamler and backups Kyle Reid and Jake Jeffrey.
"I'm excited for the change," Reid said Wednesday. "It's going to be a good test to all the athletes that we have on our team. I think we have a very talented team and I think we have very talented recruits coming in. No matter what the scheme is, we're going to do well. We're going to perform. I think it's going to be good to see a change, to see us throw the ball out and maybe do a little more schematically. There's a lot of excitement in the air."
Reid said the news of Walsh's retirement was stunning.
"It was more of a shock," Reid said. "I didn't hear anything about it. Regardless to what happened, I think coach Walsh did an outstanding job here. He built our team and he developed the players he recruited. It's sad to see him go, but it's an exciting time for the players to have a new face in this program."
Matt Shotwell, the team's defensive leader, will be a senior in 2020 and was on hand to see Baldwin's introduction.
Though Baldwin will certainly be installing his own offense at Cal Poly and making drastic changes, he was still grateful for the state Walsh left the program in.
"I know a lot of coaches like to get up and say they're going to change this – obviously you're going to have your own spin on things and your identity should come out in your own program – but all the while I'm very humble in the fact that I know the foundation that coach Walsh and his staff left this place," Baldwin said. "...My job is easier because I know exactly who that man is and I know the staff that he hired. That means something to me and I'm appreciative of that."
121119CalPolyCoach01.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach02.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach03.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach04.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach05.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach06.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach07.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach08.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach09.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach10.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach11.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach12.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach13.JPG
121119CalPolyCoach14.JPG
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 22
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 12
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 19
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 20
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 21
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 25
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 24
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 06
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 07
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 08
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 09
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 10
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 11
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 13
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 14
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 15
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 16
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 17
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 18
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 27
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 26
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 05
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 01
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 03
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 02
102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 04
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 03.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 01.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 02.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 04.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 05.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 06.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 07.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 08.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 09.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 10.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 11.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 13.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 14.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 15.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 16.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 17.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 18.jpg
101919 Cal Poly vs N Dakota 19.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 03.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 01.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 02.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 04.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 05.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 06.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 07.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 08.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 09.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 10.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 11.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 12.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 13.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 14.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 15.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 16.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 17.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 18.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 19.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 20.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 21.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 22.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 23.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 24.jpg
100519 Cal Poly vs Montana State 25.jpg
083119 Poly 09.jpg
083119 Poly 05.jpg
083119 Poly 04.jpg
083119 Poly 08.jpg
083119 Poly 02.jpg
083119 Poly 03.jpg
083119 Poly 06.jpg
083119 Poly 07.jpg
083119 Poly 01.jpg
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy