{{featured_button_text}}

The Mustangs didn't just try to fill the vacancy created after football coach Tim Walsh retired late last month.

Cal Poly swung for the fences. 

At a press conference held on campus Wednesday evening, the Mustangs introduced Beau Baldwin, a young coach with a national championship on his résumé , as the man who will fill the void left when Walsh announced his retirement after 11 seasons.

Baldwin, who spent the last three seasons as Cal's offensive coordinator in Berkeley, led Eastern Washington to a national title in 2010.

During his run at Eastern Washington from 2008 to 2016, Baldwin's teams compiled a 58-14 record in Big Sky games with five conference titles. Baldwin went 85-32 overall with Eastern Washington. He made the FCS playoffs six times.

Coaching on Justin Wilcox's staff the last three seasons in Berkeley, the Golden Bears went 19-18. Baldwin will coach Cal in the RedBox Bowl scheduled for Dec. 30 in Santa Clara. Baldwin will spend the bulk of his time recruiting Cal Poly's 2020 signing class. 

Baldwin's hiring comes at a critical time for Cal Poly football. Walsh retired after going 59-66 in his 11 seasons. The Mustangs went 9-24 over Walsh's last three years in San Luis Obispo. 

Cal Poly football: Mustangs announce retirement of coach Tim Walsh after 11 seasons in San Luis Obispo

Instead of taking a chance on a candidate without much of a track record, the Mustangs hired an experienced and successful coach. 

"I think every hire we make in that head coaching role, regardless, is critical," Cal Poly director of athletics Don Oberhelman said. "When you get the opportunity to hire somebody like Beau Baldwin, with his credentials, you have to take your shot. And we did. We worked very hard on that and Beau was very patient with me throughout that process.

"All you have to do is look at that coaching record. You look at that record and it really speaks for itself. That's one part of it and when you spend time with him and visit with him, that's the other. He's very grounded and passionate. He's not going to talk about the national championships or his win-loss record. He's focused on his role of leading and mentoring young men."

Attendance at Spanos Stadium also declined as the Mustangs struggled on the field and the old-fashioned triple-option offense failed to excite students and fans. 

Baldwin made it clear Wednesday that the triple-option offense is out at Cal Poly. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

"The offense will pretty much be a 180," Baldwin said. "There will be some changes schematically. I've used something in the mold of a 'multiple' offense. Even while I was at Eastern all those years I never gave it some fancy name, because we were very 'multiple.' At times you could say we were 'gun-spread' and at times we'd still get in to two tight end sets and we'd get under center at times. I still believe in being very 'multiple' as an offense and that's what we'll be."

Cal Poly wins season finale, 28-21, over Northern Colorado, to snap six-game losing streak

The Mustangs should return a stable of quarterbacks, including last year's starter Jalen Hamler and backups Kyle Reid and Jake Jeffrey.

"I'm excited for the change," Reid said Wednesday. "It's going to be a good test to all the athletes that we have on our team. I think we have a very talented team and I think we have very talented recruits coming in. No matter what the scheme is, we're going to do well. We're going to perform. I think it's going to be good to see a change, to see us throw the ball out and maybe do a little more schematically. There's a lot of excitement in the air."

Reid said the news of Walsh's retirement was stunning.

Eastern Washington fends off Cal Poly 42-41 to hand Mustangs sixth straight loss

"It was more of a shock," Reid said. "I didn't hear anything about it. Regardless to what happened, I think coach Walsh did an outstanding job here. He built our team and he developed the players he recruited. It's sad to see him go, but it's an exciting time for the players to have a new face in this program."

Matt Shotwell, the team's defensive leader, will be a senior in 2020 and was on hand to see Baldwin's introduction.

Though Baldwin will certainly be installing his own offense at Cal Poly and making drastic changes, he was still grateful for the state Walsh left the program in.

"I know a lot of coaches like to get up and say they're going to change this – obviously you're going to have your own spin on things and your identity should come out in your own program – but all the while I'm very humble in the fact that I know the foundation that coach Walsh and his staff left this place," Baldwin said. "...My job is easier because I know exactly who that man is and I know the staff that he hired. That means something to me and I'm appreciative of that."

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0