Bailey: College football is likely canceled this year. Will the NFL follow suit?

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing that the football seasons they've scheduled for this fall were being postponed — likely to be played in the spring of next year — carries major implications for the National Football League, right?

Not necessarily.

Sure, the NFL and major college football usually go hand-in-hand, with college ball serving as a sort of unofficial minor league system to the professional league. And the 2020 college season is on life support.

But there are foundational differences and, even as the college football season is almost certainly getting canceled, that does not mean there won't be NFL football this fall.

In fact, I'd still wager that there will be an NFL season this year largely unaffected by the coronavirus.

The NFL season rests on the shoulders of the league's players. If enough players want a season, they will get one. (It certainly appears enough players want a season as only 66 of them opted out of the 2020 season.)

College football players don't have that same power. This pandemic, as it has time and time again, laid bare glaring issues of inequality in certain realms of society.

There are definitive power structures in place in the NFL, which has a players union, 32 owners and one commissioner.

There is no CFB Players Union. The majority of players want a season. But they won't have one. That don't have a seat at the table.

Also, NFL players are PAID for their services. There's no public push-back by moving ahead with a season in the NFL when their players are paid appropriately.