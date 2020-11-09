Abu Danladi's story from Ghana to Los Olivos, then Los Angeles to the MLS

Danladi's daring journey As area sports have come to a screeching halt, we are highlighting some of our favorite stories from years past. Today, we look at the journey of Abu Danladi, who came to Santa Barbara County from Ghana. He went on to soccer stardom at the Dunn School, then at UCLA, before becoming the No. 1 MLS draft pick.

Abu Danladi has spent the last few years trying to carve out a professional soccer career. After getting drafted No. 1 overall by MLS club Minnesota United in 2017, Danladi has spent the last year bouncing around a bit before getting back to the MLS with Nashville SC this year.

Danladi appears to have regained his form, scoring twice in seven starts for Nashville this season after getting selected in the MLS expansion draft.

All this, however, is just icing on the cake for Danladi. But, why would readers in Santa Barbara County have any interest in this MLS journeyman?

Well, for starters, Danladi once called the area his home. Danladi was born and raised in Ghana and left his family to come to the Central Coast in 2011 and play soccer at the Dunn School in Los Olivos.

“Life in Ghana was tough,” Danladi said in 2014 after signing to play for UCLA. “I come from an alright family, sometimes it was hard. Me leaving and going to the academy was an opportunity to help the family. One less person to feed. I made sure I made the best out of it.