SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cal Poly swimming and diving program had 20 athletes who were named 2020 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Swimming & Diving All-Academic Selections.

To earn the honor, the student-athletes must have a 3.00 cumulative GPA, be at least a sophomore, have completed one full academic year at the institution prior to the season for which the award was received, and they had to have competed in at least 50 percent of the team's competitions.

The male athletes who earned the honor are: Mihail Amiorkov, Tim Cater, Nic Clark, Trevor Collet, Miles Dunn, Chris Hogan, Hunter Lane, Alex Nikolaev, Jonah Saya, Lars Worlund, and Stefan Young.

The female athletes who earned the honor are: Stephanie Backlund, Ali Epple, Amelia Feick, Sascha Keir, Alyssa Kjelsberg, Maddie Mercer, Avery Newman, Emily Peters, and Emelia Piccininni.

For Clark, Young, Epple, Feick, and Peters, this is the third year each of them has earned the honor. It is the second year Amiorkov, Nikolaev, Backlund, Keir, Newman, and Piccininni have taken home the honor.

In his 14th-year and final year as head coach at Cal Poly, Tom Milich, who is retiring at at the end of the academic year, ends his Mustang career having had 198 swimmers and divers earn conference all-academic honors.

- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications

