VALLEY GLEN — Head coach Kris Dutra surpassed his mentor Barney Eames for the most wins in Hancock College football history, as the Bulldogs beat L.A. Valley College 26-16 in Saturday’s season opener in Valley Glen.
A strong running attack and solid defense helped power the Bulldogs to Dutra’s 101st win.
Valley (1-1), members of the American Metro League, entered the game coming off of its 22-14 victory over Victor Valley College.
Sophomore running back Ryheem Skinner, who led the Bulldogs last season with 749 total rushing yards, led the charge Saturday evening with 15 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
After a scoreless first quarter, Skinner gave the Bulldogs a lead they would never relinquish with a 4-yard touchdown run at 11:50 of the second quarter, capping a six-play, 35-yard drive. Hector Gil-Garcia’s point-after kick made it 7-0.
Early in the third quarter, Skinner finished off a two-play, 66-yard drive with an impressive 58-yard touchdown run. This time, Cade England kicked the PAT to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 with 12:25 left in the third.
The Monarchs got on the board with a safety but the Bulldogs got those points back and more when Arroyo Grande High graduate Alex Cecchi’s 10-yard TD run capped a four-play, 75-yard drive with 1:22 left in the third.
L.A. Valley cut the lead to 20-9 on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Patric Gonzales to Kareem Miles early in the fourth quarter.
Hancock moved ahead 26-9 on an Isaac Bausley 1-yard touchdown run with 4:36 left in the game.
Gonzales hit DJ King with a 14-yard TD pass with 1:36 left in the game to close out the scoring.
Twenty-two penalties hampered the Monarchs, costing them 238 total yards.
The Bulldogs host Ventura Saturday at Hancock Field for their home opener. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Cecchi led Hancock with 59 receiving yards. The former A.G. Eagle missed almost all of last season due to injury. Atascadero graduate Tommy Carr led Hancock with 108 passing yards.