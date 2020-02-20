CIF basketball: St. Joseph dominates Central in impressive offensive outburst

Jincho Rivera had himself quite a first half Thursday night.
The St. Joseph junior nearly outscored the Knights' opponent while also scoring more than half his team's points.
That performance powered the Knights to a 97-75 win over Fresno Central in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 1 playoffs.
Rivera had 30 points at the break as St. Joseph led Central 59-32. He scored six quick points in the third quarter and sat out the rest of the game as the Knights ready for Tuesday's semifinal. St. Joseph will host third-seeded Clovis East at 7 p.m.
Rivera finished with 36 points, though he wasn't the game's high scorer. Central guard Jaylon Walton scored 37 for the Grizzlies, knocking down eight 3-pointers.
Rivera, an athletic 6-foot-5 wing, scored in just about every way. He drained a pair of 3-pointers and a handful of mid-range jump shots. He ran the break and scored on his own or filled the lane in transition for easy buckets. Rivera had 18 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second.
"I wasn't thinking I scored 30 points in the first half... I just came out hot," Rivera said. "Now we've got to look ahead to Tuesday and Clovis East."
Ortiz drives and scores. Then hits a three at the buzzer. @SJ_Hoops leads Central 86-56 after three quarters. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/l6Y4VfVgex— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 21, 2020
The Knights, the second seed in the Division 1 bracket, will host the Timberwolves, the third seed. Clovis East beat Edison 73-61 in another quarterfinal Thursday.
Top-seeded Bakersfield pulled away from No. 8 Mission Prep in a 63-47 win. Bakersfield will face No. 4 Fresno Bullard, a 68-48 winner over No. 5 Clovis Buchanan Thursday, in the other semifinal.
St. Joseph is now 24-6 on the season. Clovis East is 19-10. Both teams had first-round byes.
Central, the seventh seed, winds up 15-13 on the season.
Nice little two man game between Vasquez and Ortiz. Ortiz scores inside. 79-50 Knights. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/i6upEblUo9— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 21, 2020
The championship game will be played at Selland Arena in Fresno next weekend.
If the Knights continue to play like they did Thursday in the semifinals, they figure to have a solid shot at making the title game.
They led Central 29-18 after one quarter of play before outscoring the Grizzlies 30-14 in the second.
St. Joseph point guard Angel Ortiz added 18 points. Dre Roman, a sophomore, chipped in 14, Steven Vasquez had 11 and Sam Bazunga battled through foul trouble to finish with 10.
The Knights nearly topped 100 points even though they scored just 11 in the final quarter.
"I was looking for everything," Rivera said when asked what he match-up he was attacking on the floor. "The '3' was coming. Everything was working for me. I think my 3-shot has really improved. I've worked on that every day."
When asked what stood out to him about the team's overall performance, Rivera felt the post players, Bazunga and Tim Noe, were crucial to the win.
"The bigs were key. Sam and Tim did a great job getting the rebounds, Dre Roman, too," Rivera said.
Baseball
St. Joseph 7, Santa Maria 6
The Knights rallied from a 5-1 deficit to win at home.
Santa Maria is now 1-2 on the season. The Knights are 1-1.
Boys tennis
Orcutt Academy 8, Righetti 1
The Spartans (3-0, 1-0) swept the singles sets, took two of the three doubles sets and rolled to a Mountain League win over the Warriors.
Orcutt’s Aidan Crowley edged Noah Ortiz 3-6, 7-5 (10-3) in a three-set match.
Vasquez hit a three. Knights up to 57 with 51.8 seconds left in first half. Remember these are eight minute quarters. Lead is 57-32. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/jksZ44qnVB— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 21, 2020
