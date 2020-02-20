CIF basketball: St. Joseph dominates Central in impressive offensive outburst

Top-seeded Bakersfield pulled away from No. 8 Mission Prep in a 63-47 win. Bakersfield will face No. 4 Fresno Bullard, a 68-48 winner over No. 5 Clovis Buchanan Thursday, in the other semifinal.

St. Joseph is now 24-6 on the season. Clovis East is 19-10. Both teams had first-round byes.

Central, the seventh seed, winds up 15-13 on the season.

The championship game will be played at Selland Arena in Fresno next weekend.

If the Knights continue to play like they did Thursday in the semifinals, they figure to have a solid shot at making the title game.

They led Central 29-18 after one quarter of play before outscoring the Grizzlies 30-14 in the second.

St. Joseph point guard Angel Ortiz added 18 points. Dre Roman, a sophomore, chipped in 14, Steven Vasquez had 11 and Sam Bazunga battled through foul trouble to finish with 10.

The Knights nearly topped 100 points even though they scored just 11 in the final quarter.

"I was looking for everything," Rivera said when asked what he match-up he was attacking on the floor. "The '3' was coming. Everything was working for me. I think my 3-shot has really improved. I've worked on that every day."