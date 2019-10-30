Cabrillo football coach AJ Pateras feels Cade McNamee isn't getting the attention he deserves.
That's a shame, because Cabrillo's junior tight end/defensive end is putting together a noteworthy season.
At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, McNamee can make plays all over the field.
Just take his impact plays over the last two games: He had one receiving touchdown, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal, a strip sack and an interception return for a touchdown.
On the season, McNamee has consistently been the big play-maker for the Conquistadores, who host rival Lompoc in Friday night's Big Game.
McNamee has 24 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns. He also has 44 tackles and eight tackles-for-loss on defense. He leads the team with 2 1/2 sacks.
Pateras says McNamee showed signs of what he was capable after he came up to varsity as a sophomore last year, but has performed better than expected as a junior.
"He's exceeded expectations on offense," Pateras says of McNamee. "We weren't sure what we were going to get. He played a little bit of wide-out last year, not a whole lot. We were going to throw him in at tight end and see what happens and then to start the season he had five straight games catching a touchdown and he's made some really tough catches where he's taking balls from guys in the air or dragging guys into the end zone."
McNamee feels he's at his best going straight down the field on deep passes.
"I feel like I'm doing a really good job of going up and getting the ball," McNamee said. "Zack (Ramos), our quarterback, has really been connecting with me this year and I'm getting back into the flow of the offense after taking a year off last year where I only played defensive end."
McNamee intercepted Santa Barbara quarterback Deacon Hill, a Wisconsin commit, and returned the pass 25 yards for a touchdown last week.
With doing so much on the field for Cabrillo, McNamee still has a favorite play to make out there.
"The best feeling is when you see a ball up in the air and you know it's your ball and you're going to go up and get it regardless of who's covering you," McNamee said. "There's no feeling that compares to that."
Ramos, the junior quarterback, has provided some consistency at the position as the season has gone on. He's competed nearly 50 percent of his passes for 982 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.
McNamee says he knows a big target is a quarterback's best friend.
"I always tell Zack, '1, 2, 3 and just chuck it and I'll be there,'" McNamee says. "That's the motto I've been telling him all year and it's working out for us. He hasn't been sacked as much because he knows he can throw the ball up and his receivers will make plays."
McNamee may have his hands full against a stout Lompoc defense that features standout defensive backs Joker Dickerson, Joe Schumer, Luke Gardner and Oscar Tenorio, who may or may not play this week.