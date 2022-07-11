The Cabrillo High Hall of Fame Dinner is back.
The fundraising event is set for Friday, Aug. 5 inside the Cabrillo High cafeteria. Doors are set to open at 5 p.m. and the event starts at 5:30 p.m. There's also a pre-event aquarium open house tour from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The tickets are $30 if purchased ahead of the event and $35 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the school's main office at 4350 Constellation Road in Lompoc, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The school's boosters club is encouraging tickets to be purchased on the school's store website, cabrillospiritstore.myschoolcentral.com.
A silent auction is also being planned by the football boosters club to raise funds for the upcoming football season. The school is asking for items to be donated for the silent auction. Contact Michelle Poquette at poquette.michelle@lusd.org to arrange donations of items or for more information.
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
Camps are set for July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.
Those interested in playing in the tournament or attending the dinner can call former Hancock pitcher Michael Bettencourt at (805) 260-3349.
The tournament and reunion is open to any area baseball players with ties to the area, even those who didn't play for Hancock.