St. Joseph basketball players are used to securing league MVP honors, but freshmen winning the league MVP award isn't nearly as common.
Yet, here Tounde Yessoufou is, a St. Joseph freshman and the Mountain League MVP.
Typically coaches, who vote for these types of awards, choose to vote for the top veteran player on the league's best team.
Yessoufou, though, was just too good to deny. The 6-foot-5 forward was a tornado of highlight dunks and blocks during the 2021-22 season, compiling averages of 26.4 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He added 2.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game to come away with the Mountain League's Most Valuable Player award.
The Knights went 27-4 last season and 12-0 in league, suffering a devastating loss to Clovis West in the final of the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs. In Yessoufou's first high school game, he scored 18 points in a little over a half against Pioneer Valley, ending the game with his memorable slam dunk that broke the backboard support at St. Joseph High School. In his first full high school game, Yessoufou went 21-for-31 from the field and scored 44 points in a win over a good Central team.
Yessoufou topped 25 points in 16 games this past season and had seven games with over 30 points. He scored 712 points in 31 games and shot 61% from the field on the year. He scored in double-digits in every game and had 22 double-doubles.
First Team
Three of Yessoufou's teammates are on the First Team. They are senior guards Dre Roman and Elijah Allen and junior forward Luis Marin. Roman was second on the team in scoring, averaging 14 points a game. Roman added 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Marin led the Knights in assists, averaging 5.6 per game. He added 12.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. Allen added 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal a game.
Righetti's JT Trigueros, a 6-foot-2 senior, was also named to the Mountain League's First Team. Trigueros had a strong final season for the Warriors, leading Righetti with 15.1 points per game. He added 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
Arroyo Grande's Brody Naber, a 5-foot-11 senior, also earned First Team honors in the Mountain League after helping the Eagles going 16-10 overall and 9-3 in the Mountain League, finishing in second place.
Mission Prep junior JJ Howard, a 6-foot-4 wing, earned First Team honors as well. The Royals went 7-5 in league and 15-14 overall.
Atascadero's Stevie Waiters, a 6-foot senior, earned First Team honors.
Second Team
St. Joseph junior Will Kuykendall had a strong season and earned Second Team honors. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a steal per game.
Nipomo has its first player to earn All-Mountain League honors in 6-foot-4 senior Louis DiModica.
Arroyo Grande sharpshooter Lucas Juarez is on the Second Team, joined by teammate Josh McCune and Paso Robles senior Conner Neall.
Honorable Mention
There are seven players listed on the Honorable Mention team, with each school in the league getting one player.
Righetti's Angel Durazo, a 6-foot-3 senior, earned Honorable Mention recognition. He was third on the team in scoring with 11.2 points per game, adding 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Warriors.
St. Joseph senior David Vidor is also on the Honorable Mention team. The 6-8 forward averaged 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for the Knights.
Nipomo's Lucca Hart, a junior, earned Honorable Mention recognition, joined by Arroyo Grande senior Dylan Schmidt, Atascadero senior Logan Reyes, Mission Prep senior Grant Callahan and Paso Robles senior Elliott Hawe.