Before 2018, the last year a St. Joseph softball team had won a league game was 2013.
In 2018, first-year coach John Welch guided the Knights to an 8-6 PAC 8 League record. St. Joseph won three CIF Southern Section Division V playoff games, and beat second seed Santa Paula in 14 innings, the equivalent of two games, at Santa Paula, before finally falling in the quarterfinals.
Welch was the 2018 Lee Central Coast Newspapers All-Area Softball Team Coach of the Year, and his team's saga leads the honorable mention portion of the Santa Maria Times' top 2018 sports stories of the year.
St. Joseph sophomore Skylar Johnson was the LCCN All-Area Softball Team MVP as she pitched, and helped hit, the Knights into the quarterfinals before the Knights ran out of steam against a hard-hitting Culver City team in the quarters.
Brothers Karlos and Jose Balderas remained unbeaten for their respective professional careers in 2018. Both graduated from Santa Maria High School, and Karlos was a 2016 Olympian.
The Righetti boys water polo team continued its pattern of winning league championships and then qualifying for a sectional divisional championship game.
The Warriors won back-to-back CIF Southern Section Division 4 championships in 2014 and '15. Righetti finished its time in the Southern Section with another PAC 8 League championship in 2017.
Righetti won the Mountain League title in its inaugural year in the Central Section. The No. 3 Warriors won at No. 2 Clovis North in the Division 1 semifinals before losing to No. 1 Clovis Buchanan.
The 2017-18 Santa Maria boys basketball team was a Cinderfella, taking down top seed Garden Grove in the Southern Section 5AAA quarterfinals before falling in a wrenching 76-74 overtime loss at La Puente in the semifinals. The Saints couldn't hold a six-point lead in the last 2:15 of regulation.
Righetti's girls basketball team rolled through a second consecutive 14-0 PAC 8 League campaign under third-year coach Desiree Hitch. The Warriors said goodbye to the PAC 8 with a 29-game winning streak. Their last league loss was to Mission Prep in 2016.
The Warriors went out in the sectional semifinals for the third straight time. They also made it to the state tournament for the second straight time, this time falling in the first round to Southern Section 2A champion Glendora.
The Santa Maria boys cross country team followed up a Santa Barbara County championship with a second consecutive league title, this time in the Central Section's Ocean League. Santa Maria won the Los Padres League title in 2017. Meanwhile, the Santa Maria girls, with a runner-up finish in the Ocean League, had their best season in years.
The Santa Maria boys finished third at the Division 2 meet, missing a state meet berth by one spot.
Santa Maria Valley resident Joseph Toscano won the 12-and-under 75-pound championship at the national age group tournament in Denver, Colorado in November.
Santa Maria Valley resident Josh Prenot, who made his mark with the Santa Maria Swim Club, won the 200 breaststroke in 2 minutes, 07.28 seconds at the Phillips 66 National Championships and World Championship Trials in July. At the time, Prenot's mark was the fastest 200 breaststroke time in the world.
Prenot earned a silver medal in the 200 individual medley at the World Short Course Championships that year.
The Five Cities Babe Ruth 13-and-Under team had multiple comeback wins in the 13-and-Under World Series at Mountain Home, Arkansas, and it won the World Series championship with a wild 7-6 win over Eagle Pass, Texas.
Five Cities took a 4-0 lead but, after a two-out Eagle Pass hit in the top of the seventh, eventually fell behind 6-5. With Five Cities one out from defeat, Cole Gilson beat the throw home on Andrew Zickuhr's bloop single for the tying run.
Zickuhr, the Five Cities Player of the Game, scored the winning run from second base on a two-base throwing error on Ty Scrudato's ground ball.
Ben Munoz pitched two perfect games for the 10-11-12 Santa Maria Northside All-Stars, and Northside rolled to the District 65 championship. Northside did not advance out of the subsequent Section 1 Tournament.
Next up is story No. 5: An area team claims a CIF championship.