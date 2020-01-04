Top stories of 2019, No. 2: Dato, Jose Balderas keep rolling, Karlos Balderas tagged with first loss

It was a busy year for three Santa Maria professional boxers.
John Leo Dato had five fights in 2019, and won them all. Jose Balderas went 4-0 that year. Both stayed unbeaten for their pro careers
Meanwhile, Jose's brother, 2016 Olympian Karlos Balderas, was knocked out by Rene Tellez Giron of Mexico in a bout last month and took his first loss in 10 professional fights.
The Santa Maria boxers' saga ranks as No. 2 among the top Lee Central Coast Newspapers stories of 2019, as voted on by the Lee Central Coast Newspapers sports staff.
Giron, 20, and Karlos Balderas, 23, seemed evenly matched going into their December bout at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. Giron was 13-1-0 and Karlos Balderas was perfect in nine fights, just one of which had gone the distance.
This one didn't go the distance either, but Balderas, who had won a fight earlier that year despite fighting with a broken hand, was on the losing end.
Giron nearly knocked out Karlos Balderas near the end of the third round of their lightweight bout. Giron finished the job with a knockout in the sixth.
"This is the fight game, and it's always a gamble," Karlos Balderas said on instagram afterward.
"I made a mistake but I'm healthy, I feel good and I'm thankful to fight another day. We'll move on with a lesson learned but the marathon continues."
Jose Balderas, 24, a bantamweight, fought at the same place and on the same day as his brother did. He had more success, defeating Nestor Ramos to move to 9-0-0.
Ramos did not come out of his corner for the fourth round of the scheduled eight-round fight.
Dato, 26, is a Filipino immigrant who idolizes Manny Pacquiao, the former boxing great who is now a senator in his native Phillipines. Dato had an even busier year than the Balderas brothers did.
The featherweight fought five times and won every time to move to 13-0-1 as a pro. He made an appearance at the Chumash Casino in his last fight of 2019, winning by unanimous decision over German Meraz in October. Dato has beaten Meraz twice.
Before that October fight, Dato fought in Vegas, specifically at the Grand Garden Arena at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. There was considerable pre-fight publicity before that one, which Dato won by unanimous decision.
The Balderas brothers both attended Santa Maria High School. Dato attended Pioneer Valley.
Dato has prospered while working a daily schedule that is packed to say the least. Between his job as a personal trainer and his training he is busy until 4:30 a.m. until late at night, save for a mid-morning nap.
The native of The Philippines has fought three times at the Chumash Casino. His lone non-win of his professional career was there. Dato and Pedro Antonio Rodriguez fought to a draw in July of 2018.
It was unknown at press time when the three boxers would fight again.