Top stories of 2019, No. 2: Dato, Jose Balderas keep rolling, Karlos Balderas tagged with first loss

Jose Balderas, 24, a bantamweight, fought at the same place and on the same day as his brother did. He had more success, defeating Nestor Ramos to move to 9-0-0.

Ramos did not come out of his corner for the fourth round of the scheduled eight-round fight.

Dato, 26, is a Filipino immigrant who idolizes Manny Pacquiao, the former boxing great who is now a senator in his native Phillipines. Dato had an even busier year than the Balderas brothers did.

The featherweight fought five times and won every time to move to 13-0-1 as a pro. He made an appearance at the Chumash Casino in his last fight of 2019, winning by unanimous decision over German Meraz in October. Dato has beaten Meraz twice.

Before that October fight, Dato fought in Vegas, specifically at the Grand Garden Arena at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. There was considerable pre-fight publicity before that one, which Dato won by unanimous decision.

The Balderas brothers both attended Santa Maria High School. Dato attended Pioneer Valley.

Dato has prospered while working a daily schedule that is packed to say the least. Between his job as a personal trainer and his training he is busy until 4:30 a.m. until late at night, save for a mid-morning nap.