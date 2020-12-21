Fighter profile: Karlos Balderas Height: 5-foot-9 Reach: 73 inches Age: 24 Class: Lightweight Stance: Orthodox Record: 9-1-0, 8 KOs

Twelve months is plenty of time to evaluate the path you're on. That's 525,600 minutes, or about 31 million seconds, for contemplation.

Karlos Balderas has used that time to transform his career.

The Santa Maria fighter and 2016 Olympian uprooted his life in the months following his first career defeat on Dec. 21, 2019.

Balderas uprooted much of his life, traveling to Los Angeles to work with famed trainer Buddy McGirt, just a part of the process which the fighter has titled the 'Rebirth of Karlos.'

+4 Part II: 'I think as a community we should expect more' The area is lacking in junior high athletics. Now how can that change? Justin Bronson has some answers.

Balderas has not fought since that defeat to Juan Rene Tellez Giron in Ontario last year.

"The time off did me good, too," Balderas said while training in Los Angeles with McGirt, who was named the trainer of the year in 2002 and has worked with many big names in professional boxing.

"My body is rested and that's something I needed. Coming straight from the Olympics, I never took time off. I've been training and fighting, always training.

"This is the rebirth of Karlos."

Balderas says moving his training camp to Los Angeles was a difficult but necessary move.

"I was a little too comfortable in Santa Maria," the 24-year-old said. "I was waking up at the time I wanted, eating when I wanted. I trained at the times I wanted. Out here in Los Angeles, everything is more structured.