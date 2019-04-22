Finally, Karlos Balderas was cornered.
But not in the ring.
Rather, he was against the ropes just moments after leaving the arena.
Balderas wasn't being stalked by an opponent, though.
Instead, Santa Maria's star fighter was cornered by a throng of media just moments after scoring another knockout victory in yet another dazzling performance on national television.
And, of course, Balderas didn't pull any punches while being jabbed by the media.
Perhaps he was captured by the moment, but his swagger and bravado began to swell as bright lights and cameras settled on him backstage Saturday night in Carson.
A reporter asked Balderas if he has the ability to become one of the "faces of boxing."
Balderas didn't hesitate in answering.
"No doubt. I'm THE face of boxing," Balderas responded.
Moments after his seventh knockout win, the 22-year-old spoke out about being overlooked and underestimated as a former Olympian who has done nothing but impress promoters and opponents in eight bouts as a professional.
Though he's certainly not there yet, it is becoming more and more difficult to question Balderas' confident reply that he'll one day be fighting for world titles.
The lightweight put on another show this past weekend in Southern California, demoralizing an overwhelmed competitor for the seventh time in eight pro bouts.
His win over Luis May on Saturday was a highlight of a nationally televised Fox Sports broadcast, moving Balderas' career record to 8-0 with seven knockouts.
After the victory, Balderas stood in the concrete tunnels beneath Dignity Health Sports Park surrounded by a dozen media members.
As always, he was not alone. Balderas was joined by his father Zenon and uncle David, who double as his manager and trainer, respectively. Promoter Richard Schaefer was also by Balderas' side.
The young fighter didn't hold back while discussing what his future holds, including how important his marketability is in this day and age of social media and growing cable sports networks.
"I believe I have all the assets, all the tools to become the next great Mexican fighter, the next Mexican face of boxing," Balderas said when asked if he dreams of joining the great Mexican and Mexican-American boxers who came before him. "Canelo (Alvarez), he doesn't even speak English. I speak English, I speak Spanish. Both languages I speak very fluently. I'm great looking, good height, good weight. I'm ready to take on the world."
Perhaps the greatest challenge standing between Balderas and a world title is the field of talented fighters in his class. The American lightweight division has never been stronger, with Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia forming a trio of world-title caliber lightweight fighters all younger than Balderas.
"I'm being overlooked but it doesn't matter," Balderas said. "That's their problem, not my problem. I'm going to stay focused and keep taking these fighters one at a time and before you know it I'll be world champion."
"There are a lot of fighters with lesser skills that are being overhyped and getting a lot of exposure," said David Balderas. "Karlos has a lot of talent and great skills. You guys saw it (Saturday night) and he still doesn't get that recognition and exposure that he deserves...But this is not a sprint. We have all the time in the world. Sooner than later he is going to be a world champion."
Balderas said he expects to fight at least twice more in 2019 and be ready for a major fight by the middle of 2020 or early 2021.
Schaefer, Balderas' promoter, has a plan in place to make sure Balderas is taking all the right steps on his journey to stardom.
"With Karlos, we are going to be very opportunistic," Schaefer said. "He will be ready, but there's no rush. After the Olympics, I got together with the family and we said this is not a sprint. This is about building and learning to be ready when you get to those world title fights. If you miss out early on, if you don't have that learning experience, if you don't build this foundation, believe me, when you get into a big fight you're going to miss that foundation.
"I want to make sure Karlos has that foundation...There is a process, most of the world champions today, I built all of those guys and we know how to build world champions. I assure you he will be a multiple world champion."
David Balderas doesn't just want Karlos to become a world champ. He wants his nephew to stay a world champ.
"It's not just getting a title, it's keeping that title for many years," David Balderas said. "That is the mission, defending it for many, many years. He's ready for a world title. But we want his to keep that title."