The Hancock College softball team is set to host LA Valley on Thursday after dropping two games against Fresno on Tuesday.
First pitch has been moved up to 1 p.m. due to inclement weather anticipated in the area.
Hancock's seven-game win streak was snapped against Fresno as the Bulldogs dropped to 9-5 on the season. Fresno City is 12-3.
Hancock lost the opener to the Rams 10-4 when Fresno jumped out early with five runs in the opening inning, but the Bulldogs bounced back with a three-run effort in the third inning before Fresno scored five times in the sixth.
Briana Muñoz had two hits, a run and an RBI for the Bulldogs in that one. Madison Gamble, Xchelle Glidewall and Antoinette Terrones each had a hit and an RBI for Hancock.
Gamble had two RBIs as the Bulldogs lost 9-5 in the second game. Lompoc grad Mya Mendoza had two hits, including a solo homer and Glidewell went 3-for-4 in the second game as the Bulldogs stranded 11 runners on base.
Muñoz, a freshman from St. Joseph, is having a monster year with 24 hits in the first 14 games, good for a .480 average. She's slugging .900 with five doubles, two triples and four homers. She has 18 RBIs and 18 runs.
Abigail Salazar, a freshman from Righetti, is batting .373 with 19 hits, 13 runs and 11 RBIs.
Mendoza holds the team lead with 19 RBIs, blasting six homers, with two doubles and a triple. She's batting .367. Glidewell, a freshman from Santa Maria, is hitting .405 with seven doubles, 10 runs and seven RBIs. Sister Ehysa Glidewell was hitting .432 with four doubles and 17 RBIs. Gamble, from Righetti High, is hitting .325 with nine RBIs and 14 runs on the season.
College baseball
Bulldogs ranked 16th in SoCal
The Allan Hancock College baseball program broke through the rankings in the first edition of the CCCBCA Southern California Coaches Poll, as announced by the association on Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs landed at No. 16 after tallying 61 points in the poll while boasting a 9-5 overall record at the time of voting. The AHC squad ranks in the top 50 of almost every major statistical category, including standing 11th in the state for sacrifice flies (11) and stolen bases (35). The program also sits at No. 31 with a .293 batting average and No. 29 with six triples on the season. Individually, Jacob Steels is tied for 5th in the state after registering 12 stolen bases on the season while Evan Steinberger ranks 9th with a .471 batting average.
Other members from the WSC North to land in the rankings are No. 8 Santa Barbara and No. 20 Cuesta.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action on Thursday with a road trip to Cuesta College for game two of a three game series. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. in San Luis Obispo.
Boys basketball
Harvard-Westlake 63, St. Joseph 55
The seventh-seeded Knights fell at No. 2 Harvard-Westlake in the first round of the CIF State Open Division SoCal Regional Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
St. Joseph trailed 14-9 after the first quarter, but took a 28-20 lead into halftime. The Knights built up a 10-point advantage, per Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times.
But the Wolverines clawed their way back in front. The Knights were up 44-40 before Brady Dunlap converted a four-point play, according to Sondheimer, to tie the game at 46. A Trent Perry 3-point gave the Wolverines a 49-48 lead and a Dre Roman 3-pointer for St. Joseph tied the game at 55. A pair of Cameron Thrower free throws gave Harvard-Westlake a 57-55 lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Sondheimer reported that St. Joseph freshman Tounde Yessoufou finished the game with 29 points.