John Leo Dato is a brawler.
The Filipino featherweight is an aggressive fighter who likes to deliver as many punches as he takes.
Tony Ojeda, one of Dato's two trainers, has spent the last few months trying to craft Dato into a more refined fighter.
"He's a very strong fighter, a very strong fighter," Ojeda says. "But he needs to move his body more. He's taken on a Mexican style, but sometimes he goes too straight and receives straight punches.
"We've practiced with little movements, for example. This next fight, the guy is a lefty and we've trained for lefty fighters. John will need to use his right hand more. But he's ready for this fight."
This fight is scheduled to take place Saturday night in Las Vegas. Dato will fight Juan Antonio-Lopez at the MGM Grand.
The fight is on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman main event.
Dato, whose nickname is 'The Lion,' likes to note that he'll be battling Antonio-Lopez's moniker, which is 'The Wolf.'
"I'm going to go out there and be aggressive and be fast," Dato said of Saturday's fight. "We've sparred with some lefties. I'm ready for this. We've trained hard for this. I'm going to show everyone who I am in Santa Maria and the world. This is a big fight. I feel like I'm still dreaming."
Dato, 25, took up boxing at an advanced age. He played mainstream sports in high school and didn't start boxing seriously till a few years ago. Though he was behind in development, he has been busy trying to close that gap. Dato fought five times in 2018 and Saturday's fight will be his third of 2019. Dato's first pro bout was in December of 2016.
"People always ask me if they have to start young to be a great boxer," Dato said. "I say no. If you come to the gym every day and train your butt off, anything is possible."
He's fought several times at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez. He's had three pro bouts in Tijuana, Mexico. Last month, he scored a unanimous decision victory over German Meraz at the Soboba Casino in San Jacinto fighting for the Premier Boxing Champions promotion.
Dato first started boxing at the Minami Center in Santa Maria.
"If I get really good, I want to start up boxing back at Minami again," Dato said. "That would be awesome. That's where a lot of kids got started."
Dato has yet to lose as a professional. He's 11-0.
Ojeda has been focusing on sharpening Dato's approach inside the ring, helping him become a more complete fighter. Ojeda doesn't want his fighter always being on the attack, especially against a southpaw in Antonio-Lopez.
"John needs to stay more relaxed and use more combinations," Ojeda said. "We will focus on staying outside of the opponent and using a little more boxing. He can move back and counter, be a counter-puncher, and work from there."
Saturday's fight was set up thanks in part to Leo Santa Cruz, the world champion based in Los Angeles. Santa Cruz's camp pulled a couple strings to help Dato get a spot Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Ojeda, who trains Dato along with Raul Anguiano, says Dato's career is on the right track and does envision more big-time bouts in the future.
"Looking at his career, I think he needs maybe six more fights and then look for a world title," Ojeda said. "Dato is knocking on the door and sometimes the doors are closed for him. Little by little we've opened the doors. We have a lot of help, with Leo Santa Cruz, who is trying to open the doors to sign with a bigger promoter.
"So we've been waiting for that, we're ready for that."
The Pacquiao-Thurman main event will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Pay-Per-View. Dato was unsure at press time if his bout will be part of a television broadcast.