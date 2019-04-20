CARSON — Karlos Balderas was looking forward to getting some extra rounds in this weekend.
Those potential rounds never came to fruition.
Balderas, the 22-year-old Santa Maria boxer, made quick work of Luis May Saturday night, scoring a fourth-round knockout in a bout that was broadcast on national television from Carson's Dignity Health Sports Park.
The fight was scheduled to go eight rounds, Balderas' first planned eight-round bout as a professional.
But Balderas dominated from the opening bell, barely taking a single power punch from May, an experienced 35-year-old from Yucatán, Mexico.
Balderas ended the fight in the fourth round, as May's corner stopped the fight.
Balderas is now 8-0 in his pro career with seven knockouts. Saturday's bout was part of Fox Sports 1's Premiere Boxing Championships broadcast at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.
The former Olympian showed off his power: Balderas knocked down May in the second and third rounds.
In the second, Balderas worked a combination, landing a left to May's body and a hard right hook to the head to put May on the canvas.
Balderas continued to work the body against May in the third round, landing consecutive left hooks to May's torso, the final one putting May down once again.
In the fourth round, Balderas landed another flush left hook to May's body, forcing May's corner to throw in the towel.
Balderas was pleased to be back fighting on national television after his February bout didn't make a broadcast.
Karlos Balderas showed us why he was the -10,000 favorite 😅... pic.twitter.com/6H6nPBFz6N— FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) April 21, 2019
"My people missed out in my last fight so I felt I needed to give them a bit more this time," Balderas said. "So just wait for my next fight, it'll be even better."