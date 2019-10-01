Local rising boxing stars will be showcased when the World Fighting Championships return to the Chumash Casino’s Samala Showroom with WFC 114 event at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Undefeated Angel Flores (6-0, 4 KOs) of Santa Ynez and John Leo Dato (12-0-1, 8 KOs) of Santa Maria will be featured along with local favorites Rufino Serrano (15-6) and Manuel Romero (4-5-3), who both train at Central Coast Boxing in Santa Maria, when WFC hosts a night of both amateur and professional bouts.
“This is a great opportunity for local fans to see their home-grown boxers showcase their skills,” said WFC President Matt McGovern. “The Chumash Casino Resort is a great venue for a night of boxing. Whenever we’re here, it becomes the hottest ticket in town because this community supports its local boxers.”
Flores, who scored a knockout victory in his last appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort during WFC 98, will face Braulio Avila (3-4) of Tlaxcala, Mexico, in the Lightweight Division.
There were three judges scoring John Leo Dato's fight Saturday in Las Vegas.
Dato, who knocked out Juan Antonio Lopez on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman Pay-Per-View event in July at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will take on Luis May (21-16-1) of Cancun, Mexico, in the 128-pound weight class.
Serrano is slated to face Aaron Hollis (4-9) of Price Hill, Ohio, and Romero will battle Donald Gonzalez (0-2) of Hilo, Hawaii. The card is subject to change.
WFC 114 will also offer amateur bouts featuring young athletes from local boxing clubs, including Central Coast Boxing Club, State Street Boxing, Oxnard Boys Club, Elite Muay Thai, Budo Ryu in San Luis Obispo and Heartbeat Boxing in Fresno.
Tickets for the event are $35, $55, $75 & $95.
For more information on WFC events, visit worldfightingchampionships.com.
Youth Football Day at Hancock College
Hancock College will host a Youth Football Day Saturday when the Hancock football team plays Citrus College in a non-league football game.
The event is part of Hancock's Bulldog Bound program.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Hancock. The first 50 children at the event will receive a free set of Bulldog Bound earbuds. Children wearing youth football jerseys or Bulldog Bound lanyards will be admitted to the game free of charge.
Adults accompanying children with Bulldog Bound lanyards will be admitted to the game for $4.
Main Event Junior Golf Tour
The Main Event Junior Golf Tour is scheduled is coming to the Central Coast starting Nov. 9-10, with a tournament being held at La Purisima.
The tour is for elite boy golfers aged 14-18 from Santa Barbara County and was designed for college-bound junior players.
La Purisima Golf Club, near Lompoc, was selected as it is a US Open qualifying site.
This tour is for golfers who have a established Handicap of 9.5 or less and the fields will max out at 32 players at each event. Registration is first-come, first serve and the tour is ranked by Junior Golf Scoreboard and Global Junior Golf Scoreboard and every tournament will affect ranking status.
The tour is a performance-based prize fund model that offers each of the top-five players gift cards not to exceed $750 per event.
The winner of each tournament receives a $750 gift card, second gets $425, third $375, four $200 and fifth $125.
This gifts are approved By the USGA, CIF and doesn’t affect the amateur status of the junior golfer.
To sign up, there is a $50 membership fee that runs through December 31, 2020. Each tournament is $300 for members and $315 for non-members.
Registration is now open but deadlines vary depending on the event.
La Purisima is one of two courses on the tour, the other in Madera at the DragonFly Golf Course, with dates on Oct. 26-27, Nov. 16-17, Dec. 14-15, Jan. 25-26, Feb. 22-23, March 21-22 and April 25-26.
The La Purisima dates are Nov. 9-10, Dec. 7-8, Jan. 18-19, Feb. 15-16, March 14-15 and April 18-19.
Those interested in playing in or sponsoring the tournament can email themaineventjuniorgolftour@gmail.com.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the both the boys varsity and junior varsity tennis teams.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.
Golf clinics at Rancho Maria
Tony “The Golf Doctor” Murphy has joined the staff at Rancho Maria Golf Club and will be teaching junior and ladies golf clinics on Saturday mornings.
This will be an inexpensive, weekly year-long program costing $10 per session.
For more details, send an email to Murphy at tonymurphygolfdoc@yahoo.com or call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.