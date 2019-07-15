It's hard to keep up with John Leo Dato.
But his mother, Leonida, does a pretty good job of it.
Dato, the Santa Maria boxer who's 10-0 in his career, is either working or training.
Monday through Friday, Dato wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to work as a personal trainer. His mom, who works as a caregiver, is typically up and ready for work at the same time. When he leaves the house at 5 a.m., she's not far behind.
That work ethic is taking Dato places. The 25-year-old, who starred in football and wrestling at Pioneer Valley High School, is fighting Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. He's on the same card as his idol Manny Pacquiao, who is fighting Keith Thurman on pay-per-view Saturday night.
When Dato's not helping others work out, he's training at least five hours a day to further his boxing career.
"Monday through Friday, I wake up around 4:30, sometimes I have a client at 4:30, but that's the time I usually wake up," Dato said during a training session at the Balderas Boxing School in Santa Maria. "Then I have a client from 5 a.m. to about 8. Then after that I work with my trainer till 9 or 10 a.m. Then I take a little nap and go back to work at 12 or 1 until 6 p.m. Then I come to the gym.
"It's a pretty busy day every day. But this is not going to be easy. If you want it, you have to work hard for it."
Dato's work ethic comes from his family, especially Leonida.
"I get up each and every morning and I see my mom up in the morning, too," Dato said. "When I leave for work, she leaves too. I don't even see her until 10 or 11 at night. She's a caregiver so I don't see her much, but I see her every morning."
Dato has many family members in the Philippines. The Datos come from the area of Rissing, in the Bangar municipality, which is in the La Union province in the Philippines.
Dato speaks English and two Filipino languages, Ilocano and Tagalog.
He has long idolized Pacquiao, the 12-time world champ who is wildly popular in his native Philippines, where Pacquiao also serves as a senator.
"I'm happy and blessed to be on the undercard of Manny's fight. He was my idol since I was a kid," Dato said. "We're both Filipino and there will be three Filipino fighters at the MGM Grand Saturday night."
Dato has met and trained with Pacquaio a few times and has even been to his home.
"My family in the Philippines and my mom here, they are really excited for me," Dato said. "It's a push for me. It's a blessing. God is good."
Dato says some of his family members and friends have taken to calling him "the next Manny."
"I don't want to disappoint them," Dato said. "I know I have to train hard every single day."
Dato spars and trains at the Balderas Boxing School in Santa Maria, which is led by the successful Balderas boxing family. Oftentimes, he's the lone Filipino in the gym. Dato says he's been accepted with open arms by everyone there.
"It's amazing, the people here are amazing," Dato said. "I want to help put Santa Maria on the map. We're all a team and we've all been helping each other since the beginning. We're all in it together here."