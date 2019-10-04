They came, they battled and they conquered.
Santa Maria’s John Leo Dato and Santa Ynez’s Angel Flores shared the spotlight Friday night when boxing returned to the Samala Showroom at the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Casino.
It was the fourth time that Matt McGovern brought his World Fighting Championship (WFC) to the casino and the fourth straight sold out house.
The crowd got what it wanted; decisive victories from the two local stars, the headliners on an 11 fight card that included seven amateur and four professional bouts with Central Coast boxers in the ring in every one.
And while there was a huge following for the headliners, the crowd voiced its support for all the local fighters.
Dato was undefeated at 12-0 coming into his battle against Mexican fighter German Meraz. He left the ring 13-0 after a unanimous decision.
Flores is also undefeated, now 7-0, after pounding another Mexican fighter, Braulio Avila, for three rounds. The bell that ended the third round also ended the fight with a knockout victory for Flores.
Arroyo Grande’s Rufino Serrano had an early night, knocking out Cincinnati, Ohio’s Aaron Hollis at 2:20 of the first round.
And Santa Maria’s Manuel Romero went out a winner with a fourth round knockout of Hawaiian Daniel Gonzalez. After the win, Romero told the crowd that it was his last fight.
Dato, who fought at 132 pounds, had the longest night in the main event.
His battle against Meraz went the full six rounds.
The crowd repeatedly urged on the Santa Maria Boxing Club fight with chants of ‘Dato, Dato, Dato.’
Dato was the aggressor throughout against the far more experienced Meraz, who has more than 100 fights on his resume.
Dato’s problem was that every time he hit Meraz, Meraz would grab Dato and hold on.
“He hugged me more than my mother,” said Dato. “He’s a veteran who’s been in a lot of fights but he wasn’t tough. He likes to run and hug a lot. I was trying to cut down the ring but he’s a veteran and knows how to survive but all that clinching was frustrating.
The only blows Meraz was able to land were shots to the back of Dato’s head while in a clinch.
Referee Jack Reiss warned Meraz about it three times. On the fourth, Reiss took away a point and yet Meraz kept going back to that tactic.
In the end, it didn’t help. Dato won by unanimous decision.
“I think my performance was awesome although I should have hit him more,” said Dato. “I should have gone to the body more because every time I gave him a body shot, he stopped fighting.”
In the co-main event, Flores was the aggressor from the start, pounding away at Avila for two solid rounds.
Flores, fighting at 135 pounds, pressed the attack, working Avila into a corner several times in the first round.
Flores was able to unleash several punishing combinations, concentrating on body shots, landing combinations until the bell.
Both fighters started slowly in the second round.
Just over one minute in, Flores landed a combination to the body.
At the two minute mark, Flores cornered Avila, blasted a hard right to the head and then followed up with a series of body shots.
Flores rocked Avila with two rights and a left at 2:40 of the round and landed a devastating right to the head just before the bell that sent Avila reeling.
As Avila walk unsteadily to his corner, referee Marcos Rosales stepped in to end it. Officially, the fight ended with a knockout at the 3-minute mark of the second round.
Serrano, fighting at 130 pounds, had one of the shortest nights in the ring, knocking out Hollis at 2:20 of the first round.
Serrano rocked Hollis early, leading to a standing eight count.
Serrano did it again and then when he knocked Hollis down for the third time, referee Jack Reiss stepped in and called the fight.
“It was good to get the knockout in the first round,” said Serrano. “My conditioning is good so I could have gone the whole six rounds but we saw how he moved and I planned to hit him hard with a right hand and it worked.”
It was Serrano’s (16-7) fifth career knockout.
Romero, a fan favorite, fell behind early and then regrouped in a 132 pound bout.
Gonzalez was controlling the action when Rosales turned the tables, landing several body shots late in the first round to send Gonzalez to the canvas,
Romero kept pounding away, knocking Gonzalez down in the second and fourth rounds.
When Romero sent Gonzalez down a second time in the fourth round referee Rosales stepped in, calling it a knockout at 2:03 of the round.
“My team was pushing me to work the body and their strategy worked,” said Romero. “Tonight was my last bout. I’m happy in ended on a KO but I am ending my career so I can go to school and support my family.”
In amateur action; Miguel Aguilar won a unanimous decision over Nicko Agapay in a 140 pound match, Oxnard’s Isaiah Magana won a split decision over Santa Maria’s Ivan Meraz in a 120 pound fight, referee Steve Solderman stepped in at 1:55 of the first round, to give Paso Robles’ Daniel Flores a win over Jorge Rivera, Solderman stopped the next fight at 1:33 of the first round to give Santa Maria’s AB Sosa the win over Fresno’s Jonathan Esqueda, and Solderman stepped in a 1:32 of the first round to keep Santa Maria’s Chris Graham’s record perfect while spoiling the debut of Santa Barbara’s Marcelino Pena, Fresno’s Valentino Ruiz improved to 23-8 with a unanimous decision over Santa Maria’s Adrian Gonzalez and Santa Maria’s Eddie Perez Jr. went to 5-0, winning a split decision over Los Altos’ Tyrone Salmo to win the WFC 130 pound amateur title.
“Tyrone and I fought before back in November and some people thought he won,” said Perez, a Righetti High graduate. “I had to do it all over again to clear that up.”
“Tonight was awesome,” said McGovern. “Another full house, a solid fight card with more than 10 local fighters in action here tonight. I can’t wait to do this again.”
The next night of WFC boxing at the casino is already set. McGovern has the next fight night scheduled for Jan. 10, 2020.