Buellton's Angel Flores still perfect after knockout win at the Chumash Casino

As the round wound down, Angel Flores began landing more three and four shot combinations – hard combinations.

The second round was all Angel Flores as he continuously cornered Danny Flores and began pounding away with three and four shot combos.

Angel Flores rocked Danny Flores with a right hook 2:30 into the round and then followed up with several hard shots, finally ending it with a rock-solid right to the head that sent Danny Flores to the canvas.

The referee stepped in and Flores had his eighth straight professional victory.

“It was a great night. Hard work pays off,” said Flores. “He was a tough opponent. He wanted to go one-on-one in the first round and it was a great battle. I got a little tired but in the second round, I got my air back. I figured him out and was able to finish it.

“I’m really grateful for the people of the valley who came out to support me and for the hard work that my team puts in; my dad Miguel and my corner Jesus Sotokarass, and Felipe and Oscar Gonzalez.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m really proud of Angel,” said his father. “I’m really happy with the way it turned out and that nobody was hurt.”