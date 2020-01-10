Buellton's Angel Flores still perfect after knockout win at the Chumash Casino

“Angel, Angel, Angel.”
The chant went up – the opponent went down.
Seconds after the crowd at the Chumash Casino’s Samala Showroom started chanting for hometown favorite Angel Flores, the Buellton native gave them what they came for — a second-round knockout of Mexico City’s Danny Flores (no relation) as the World Fighting Championships (WFC) made its fifth stop Friday night in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Flores (8-0), a graduate of nearby Santa Ynez High School, was the headliner at WFC 120, an eight-fight card put together by WFC President Matt McGovern.
“Another great night of boxing. It was an amazing show. These shows here at the Chumash Casino keep getting better and better,” said McGovern. “The crowds keep getting bigger and bigger and Angel Flores mania is just sweeping the valley.”
The main event featured a matchup of 136-pound fighters. It was scheduled for eight rounds but ended with a knockout at 2:47 of the second round.
Angel Flores came out firing right from the start but early on Danny Flores (31-8, 14 KOs) tried to match him shot for shot.
Both landed solid shots as the fight went back and forth.
Midway through the first round, Angel Flores started gaining the advantage, pounding away as he pinned Danny Flores against the ropes.
As the round wound down, Angel Flores began landing more three and four shot combinations – hard combinations.
The second round was all Angel Flores as he continuously cornered Danny Flores and began pounding away with three and four shot combos.
Angel Flores rocked Danny Flores with a right hook 2:30 into the round and then followed up with several hard shots, finally ending it with a rock-solid right to the head that sent Danny Flores to the canvas.
The referee stepped in and Flores had his eighth straight professional victory.
“It was a great night. Hard work pays off,” said Flores. “He was a tough opponent. He wanted to go one-on-one in the first round and it was a great battle. I got a little tired but in the second round, I got my air back. I figured him out and was able to finish it.
“I’m really grateful for the people of the valley who came out to support me and for the hard work that my team puts in; my dad Miguel and my corner Jesus Sotokarass, and Felipe and Oscar Gonzalez.”
“I’m really proud of Angel,” said his father. “I’m really happy with the way it turned out and that nobody was hurt.”
The co-main event featured Oxnard’s Rudy Ochoa and Mexico’s Braulio Avila.
As with Angel Flores, a large contingent came out to support their local fighter.
The 134-pound fight went the full six rounds, with Ochoa keeping his pro record a perfect 9-0 after a unanimous decision.
Ochoa stalked Avila (4-5) throughout and controlled the action switching between head and body shots to keep Avila off balance.
Except for the third round, when Ochoa seemed to be taking a breather, he won every other round decisively.
“First, I’d like to thank everybody who came out to support me. I could feel their support,” said Ochoa. “At Knuckleheadz (the Oxnard gym where he trains) we train with heart, great heart. This was a tough fight. I’m happy to win. Now it’s back to the gym to keep working hard so we can come back and do this again.”
In earlier action, Riverside’s Louie Lopez (8-0) scored a third-round knockout of Isaiah Varnell (3-2) fighting at 148 pounds.
Lopez attacked from the start, built the punishment second by second until, at 1:50 of the third round, referee Rudy Marion stepped in and called a halt to the onslaught.
In a 129-pound fight, San Francisco’s Jorge Lima (0-0-1) and Oxnard’s Danny Robles (7-0-1) battled to a technical draw that was met with loud boos from the crowd when the decision was announced.
Santa Maria’s Gerardo Alvarez (2-2-2) evened his pro record with a unanimous decision in the four-round, 138 pound fight against Ohio’s Aaron Hollis (4-10).
“That felt good,” said Alvarez. “I’d really like to thank everyone who came out to support me tonight.”
In a battle of heavyweights, Oxnard’s Luis Pena (5-0) won quickly, scoring a knockout of Bakersfield’s Cody Sons (1-3) at 2:38 of the first round.
The night began with two amateur bouts.
Marley Morgan won a split decision over Lonnie Cantrell, who was making his amateur debut, in a battle of heavyweights, and Deandre Currie scored a knockout at 1:52 of the first round over Deon Martinez (1-1)
The WFC will be back at the Chumash Casino’s Samala Showroom for two nights of action on Friday and Saturday, April 3-4.
Friday will be a night of boxing and Saturday will be devoted to mixed martial arts.