After selling out its debut appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort in July, World Fighting Championships returns with its WFC 98 boxing event at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in the Samala Showroom. Tickets for the event are $35, $55, $75 and $95.
Professional boxers slated to fight on the main card include area talent such as John Leo Dato (Santa Maria), Manuel Romero (Santa Maria), Angel Flores (Santa Ynez), Evander Reyes (Santa Maria), Rudy Ochoa (Oxnard) and Chris Beal (Oxnard).
WFC 98 will also showcase undefeated middleweight prospect Meiirim Nursultanov (9-0) and undefeated super welterweight Madiyar Ashkeyev (10-0), both of Kazakhstan. The pair train at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard.
Amateur bouts will feature a host of up-and-coming fighters such as Adrian Alvarado, Andrew Martinez, Heyner Diaz, Sergio Cox Jr., Emilio Balderas, Angelo Collier, Daniel Rubio, Keinneth Tagalicud, Javier Iniguez, Nicko Agapay, Adrian Gonzalez and Silas Basset. Amateur matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the professional bouts following at 7 p.m. The card is subject to change.
Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.