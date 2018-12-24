After selling out its debut appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort in July, World Fighting Championships returns with its WFC 98 boxing event next month.
The event is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11 in the Samala Showroom.
Professional boxers slated to fight on the main card include area talent such as John Leo Dato (Santa Maria), Manuel Romero (Santa Maria), Angel Flores (Santa Ynez), Evander Reyes (Santa Maria), Rudy Ochoa (Oxnard) and Chris Beal (Oxnard).
WFC 98 will also showcase undefeated middleweight prospect Meiirim Nursultanov (9-0) and undefeated super welterweight Madiyar Ashkeyev (10-0), both of Kazakhstan. The pair train at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard.
Amateur bouts will feature a host of up-and-coming fighters such as Adrian Alvarado, Andrew Martinez, Heyner Diaz, Sergio Cox Jr., Emilio Balderas, Angelo Collier, Daniel Rubio, Keinneth Tagalicud, Javier Iniguez, Nicko Agapay, Adrian Gonzalez and Silas Basset. Amateur matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. with the professional bouts following at 7 p.m. The card is subject to change.
“Coming off an exciting, sold-out show in July, we really put a lot of time in taking WFC 98, on January 11, up a notch by not only delivering world-class boxing, but making it a memorable event,” said Matt McGovern, WFC President. “The Chumash Casino Resort has been a great partner in making that possible.”
The World Fighting Championships began in 2012 and has grown to host about 20 events a year in casinos throughout the U.S. The company has been featured on Inside MMA, ESPN, Yahoo!, USA Today, CNN, Spike TV, MMA Junkie and Fox Sports during its history.
Last July, boxing returns to the Chumash Casino for the first time in more than 3½ years when it hosted a full night of boxing action in its Samala Showroom. That event, WFC 90, was sponsored by the Santa Maria Boxing Club and featured an 11-bout card with Central Coast fighters featured in every bout.
The Showroom was packed, a sold-out house of 1,300 people was on hand to watch an event with a decidedly local flavor as 17 of the 22 boxers hailed from the Central Coast, with home towns from Arroyo Grande to Oxnard and 10 of those living or training in Santa Maria.
Back at WFC 90, Buellton’s Angel Flores, a former Santa Ynez High student, made quick work of Mario Aguirre, a Tijuana native fighting out of Chula Vista, in a 138-pound battle when Aguirre failed to answer the bell to start the third round.
Flores is slated to fight at WFC 98.
Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Tickets for the event are $35, $55, $75 and $95.
Winter Youth Clinic
The Hancock College baseball program will host a three-day winter youth baseball clinic from Jan. 2-4 at John Osborne Field at the Hancock campus.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Clinic instructors will emphasize hitting, fielding and pitching skills. Hancock College coaches and players will be the clinic instructors.
Cost to attend a clinic is $100 per child, and $75 for each additional family member. Registration is underway.
All camp participants will receive a free t-shirt. To register on line, visit http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/baseball camps 2019.
For more information, contact Hancock coach Chris Stevens at 805-922-6966, ext. 3456 or email cstevens@hancockcollege.edu.
Santa Ynez High seeking swim coach
Santa Ynez High School is looking for a coach to helm its junior varsity swim team for the spring season.
If interested, please contact athletic director Cris Avery at (805) 686-3566 or cavery@syvuhsd.org.