Boxing: Karlos Balderas takes first professional loss, vows to overcome it; Jose Balderas moves to 9-0

Giron, 20, entered the fight with a 13-1 record and seven knockouts. But Balderas was the prospect and a significant favorite.

The fight was about even early on, with both fighters connecting on a number of power punches. Balderas appeared to under utilize his height and reach advantage throughout the fight, staying in Giron's range and allowing Giron to slip a few strong punches past the guard of his right hand.

Early on, former world heavyweight champ Lennox Lewis, who called the primetime televised fight on FOX, was impressed with Balderas' preparation and interest in the bout.

"Balderas is coming out with unbelievable speed and sharpness, he's looking really good," Lewis said on the telecast. "He was really up for this fight. In the fighters meeting he was saying he couldn't wait to get in the ring. You can see he's ready."

Joe Goossen, another FOX boxing analyst, opined on Balderas' future during the first round.

"I think he's one of the best young prospects out there right now," Goossen said. "He's 9-0 with eight knockouts and he's got a really good, calm style. Nothing really affects him. He keeps his composure and he keeps his right hand up. He's got a big reach advantage against Giron."