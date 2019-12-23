Boxing: Karlos Balderas takes first professional loss, vows to overcome it; Jose Balderas moves to 9-0

Karlos Balderas has faced obstacles in the ring before.
But none quite like this.
The Santa Maria native suffered his first loss Saturday night in his 10th bout as a professional, a stunning knockout delivered by the unheralded Rene Tellez Giron in Ontario, California.
Balderas, the 2016 U.S. Olympian, was knocked down and nearly out by Giron near the end of the third round. Balderas was able to survive a couple more rounds until he was knocked down once again in the sixth and was not able to answer a 10-count.
The loss dropped Balderas to 9-1 in his career.
"This is the fight game and it's always a gamble," Balderas said on Instagram. "I made a mistake and paid the price but I'm healthy, I feel good and I'm thankful to fight another day. We'll move on with a lesson learned but the marathon continues."
On the bright side, brother Jose Balderas scored another knockout win in his ninth professional bout to stay unbeaten in his professional career. Balderas knocked out Nestor Ramos after Ramos wouldn't leave his corner after the third round.
Jose Balderas is now 9-0 with three knockouts as a pro.
Karlos Balderas, 23, had a five-inch reach advantage and a five-inch height advantage against Giron. Balderas is 5-foot-9 with a 73-inch reach.
Giron, 20, entered the fight with a 13-1 record and seven knockouts. But Balderas was the prospect and a significant favorite.
The fight was about even early on, with both fighters connecting on a number of power punches. Balderas appeared to under utilize his height and reach advantage throughout the fight, staying in Giron's range and allowing Giron to slip a few strong punches past the guard of his right hand.
Early on, former world heavyweight champ Lennox Lewis, who called the primetime televised fight on FOX, was impressed with Balderas' preparation and interest in the bout.
Karlos and Jose Balderas will fight this weekend in Ontaria, California.
"Balderas is coming out with unbelievable speed and sharpness, he's looking really good," Lewis said on the telecast. "He was really up for this fight. In the fighters meeting he was saying he couldn't wait to get in the ring. You can see he's ready."
Joe Goossen, another FOX boxing analyst, opined on Balderas' future during the first round.
"I think he's one of the best young prospects out there right now," Goossen said. "He's 9-0 with eight knockouts and he's got a really good, calm style. Nothing really affects him. He keeps his composure and he keeps his right hand up. He's got a big reach advantage against Giron."
With about a minute left in the first round, Balderas landed a three-punch combination then swung a solid right hook that landed on Giron. But Giron continued to crouch and close in on Balderas.
Balderas appeared to win the first and then the second, though Giron started to find some cracks in Balderas' guard. Giron and Balderas exchanged a series of punches near the end of the second, setting up the action in the third.
Giron landed a crisp left then a right with a minute left in the third that bit Balderas, who backed into the ropes.
Then, with eight seconds left in the round, Giron connected with a quick, short left hook to Balderas' jaw, dropping him to the mat. Balderas was stunned on the canvas, and finally rose to his feet at the 8-second mark of referee Roy Corona's 10-count.
Corona told Balderas to put his hands up in hopes of restarting the action, but Balderas staggered once again, nearly falling into the corner. Balderas was finally able to regain his balance, and Corona called time in, but the bell rang ending the round.
"Listen, he shouldn't have let that fight go on because he wasn't ready," Lewis said of Balderas. "His eyes weren't there."
But the action did continue. Balderas was able to survive the fourth, eating another strong hook from Giron. Balderas continued to stay alive, mostly countering Giron's aggressive attack.
With 1:24 left in the fourth, Corona stopped the clock after Balderas took what he deemed a low blow and returned one of his own. Corona didn't deduct a point for the low shot, though he gave both fighters are stern warning.
Balderas made it t to the sixth, but with eight seconds left in the round, Giron landed another left hook to Balderas jaw, knocking him down once again. Balderas couldn't answer Corona's 10-count and collapsed into the referee's arms as he waved off the fight.
The bout was Balderas' first since he fractured his hand against Robert Frenkel in July.
Balderas' most recent defeat in any competitive match was at 2016 Rio de Janeiro Oylmpics, where he lost in the lightweight quarterfinals after scoring two wins in Brazil.
