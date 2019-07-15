Karlos Balderas lost his most important tool Saturday night.
He didn't lose the fight, however.
Balderas, who fought Robert Frankel Saturday in Minnesota, says he feinted toward his opponent, then landed a solid right hand to the top of Frankel's skull.
Upon impact, Balderas immediately knew his right hand was injured.
Still, Balderas continued on with the fight. He eventually scored a TKO win over Frankel in the seventh round.
Balderas says he went to get X-Rays and will schedule an MRI later to monitor the injury. Doctors told Balderas there was a fractured bone in his right hand.
"I was in pain. I couldn’t even throw my right hand and I knew I wasn’t myself," Balderas told the Times Monday night.
Balderas' trip to the northern United States didn't go exactly as planned. When he left Santa Maria in the middle of last week, he was expecting to fight Joshuah Hernandez when he landed in Minneapolis.
But Hernandez pulled out of the fight at the last minute and Frankel was chosen as a late replacement.
The Balderas-Hernandez bout was scheduled to be a major part of the Premier Boxing Champions broadcast on Fox Sports 1. But after Hernandez pulled out the bout was pulled from the airwaves.
"We’ll just see what happens next," Balederas said. "I should be coming back in September, or late August. I think this fight was good overall, I didn't really take any punishment, aside from the injury."