ONTARIO — After another win Sunday night, Jose Balderas is still undefeated in his pro boxing career.
The Santa Maria native and rising bantamweight fighter scored the fifth straight victory to start his career in Ontario, fighting at the Citizens Bank Arena in San Bernardino County.
Balderas, now 5-0 as a pro, has won all of his bouts via unanimous decision. On Sunday, Balderas out-pointed Ivan Martino in a four-round bout at 118 pounds.
Balderas won the fight on two scorecards, 40-36, and 39-37 on a third scorecard.
Balderas' bout was broadcast live on FoxSports 1, his first pro fight to be broadcast on national television.
Jose Balderas remains undefeated (5-0) with a UD victory over Ivan Martino! #BalderasMartino #PBConFS1 pic.twitter.com/pG4kYtzmbr— PBC (@premierboxing) October 1, 2018
“He is a strong guy and he kept coming, but we were ready for it,” Balderas said. “I think I got the rounds he needed. I have been improving since my first fight. I am going to keep learning and keep growing."
Martino, an 18-year-old from Baja California, Mexico, is now 3-2 in his pro career.
Balderas handled everything that was thrown his way in this bout.
Jose's younger brother Karlos, an unbeaten professional and 2016 United States Olympian, withdrew from his scheduled fight Friday morning, citing an illness.
"To all my people, I won’t be fighting this weekend," Karlos wrote on Twitter. "I Been battling a stomach illness for the last 2 weeks, it’s made it difficult for me to train .. Currently dealing with this issue & I’ll be back in the ring as soon as possible.."
To all my people, I won’t be fighting this weekend. I Been battling a stomach illness for the last 2 weeks, it’s made it difficult for me to train .. Currently dealing with this issue & I’ll be back in the ring as soon as possible..— Karlos Balderas (@kingxkarlos) September 28, 2018
Also, the original main event was scheduled to feature Victor Ortiz vs. John Molina Jr. However, Ortiz turned himself in to police last week in Ventura County and was booked on multiple felony sexual assault charges. Ortiz originally claimed he'd still fight Sunday, but the bout was ultimately scrapped. Ortiz was released on $100,000 bond, according to the L.A. Times.
The Brandon Figueroa-Oscar Escandon fight served as a replacement main event. Figueroa moved to 16-0 with a 10th-round knockout of Escandon (25-4).
In a highly-anticipated heavyweight bout, Britain's Joe Joyce knocked out Iago Kiladze in the fifth round Sunday night.