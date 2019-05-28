The Balderas show is hitting the road once again.
This time it's Jose Balderas preparing for an upcoming fight after his brother Karlos scored an impressive knockout last month.
Jose Balderas will fight at the Soboba Casino, some 250 miles south of Santa Maria in San Jacinto. The bout is scheduled for Saturday night.
Balderas is 6-0 with one career knockout as a pro. But his opponent, Julio Garcia of Madison, Wicsonsin, is also unbeaten. Garcia, a 29-year-old, is 3-0 with a pair of knockouts.
It's been a busy year for the Balderas family. This will be Jose's second fight of 2019. Karlos Balderas has already fought twice this year and is scheduled to fight in Las Vegas on June 23.
Both brothers are undefeated in their pro careers.
Zenon Balderas, the boys' father, says there's a chance they'll be busy in August, too, though they won't have to travel that month if a very intriguing event comes together.
Zenon says a plan is in the works to have both Balderas brothers fight in Santa Maria this summer with Showtime broadcasting the event.
"Our promoter, Richard Schaefer, he already had the Chumash (Casino) booked, and I don't know what happened, but they also had Showtime to showcase the fight," Zenon Balderas said. "It was supposed to be on August 23rd, but maybe the people who work with the casino backed out. I don't know what happened there, but there's still a deal with Showtime and they want to have the fights here in Santa Maria—maybe at the college, or maybe at the fairgrounds. Somewhere around here.
"But it's going to happen, it's going to happen and I think it's going to be August 23rd."
Having the brothers fight in Santa Maria, and have it broadcast on Showtime, would be a historic event for the city. But, first, the Balderas family has plenty in front of them to focus on.
Jose's fight Saturday night will likely be his biggest test as a professional. Garcia has fought only occasionally over the last few years, but when he has fought he's been impressive. He knocked out Nicholas Brand in May of 2016 and stopped Joseph Kuhn in January of 2018. Garcia then scored a unanimous decision victory over Michael Darren Wooten last month in Wisconsin.
"This fight is a big deal to me," Jose Balderas said before a training session at his family's gym in Santa Maria. "It's a big step for my career. Saturday night I plan on making the most of my opportunity."
"This guy is not one of these stepping stones," Zenon said of Jose's opponent. "He's a fighter."
Jose Balderas says his focus has been on the physical aspects of the fight while his team, consisting of father Zenon and head trainer David Balderas, Jose's uncle, focus on the game-plan.
"My team is mainly the ones who focus on the techniques for the fight. Going into a fight I need to make sure that I'm physically and mentally ready," Jose said. "Training camp has been good. I've been training hard and I've made sure I'm putting in the work so when we go out Saturday night I give my best performance."
Jose says the whole family has adjusted nicely to the world of professional boxing. This will be the family's 15th pro bout since the brothers turned pro in 2017.
Saturday's fight will be in the bantamweight division and Jose plans on weighing in right at 118 pounds.
"I've grown a lot from every fight, but not just me, my whole team has," Jose said. "I plan on growing as a fighter and learning the ropes of the sport with every fight."
Dato also slated to fight in San Jacinto
John Leo Dato, who trains with the Balderas family, is also scheduled to fight Saturday night at the Soboba Casino. Dato is 10-0-1 in his career with seven knockout wins.
The 25-year-old fights in the lightweight and featherweight divisions at 5-foot-6.
Dato is slated to fight German Meraz on Saturday. Meraz is a 32-year-old from Mexico and is a remarkable 62-55-2 in his career with 39 knockout wins and eight knockout losses.
Dato last fought on May 3, knocking out Miguel Villalobos in Tijuana, Mexico. In January, Dato scored a knockout at the Chumash Casino, stopping Aaron Jamel Hollis in the fourth round.