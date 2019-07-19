Team Dato is taking over Las Vegas.
John Leo Dato is fighting for the first time in Sin City Saturday night and the Santa Maria fighter is rolling deep at the MGM Grand.
Dato is fighting Juan Antonio Lopez in a featherweight bout. Dato weighed in at 127.5 pounds.
"He is feeling strong and he's happy and excited," said Ricardo Ayala, one of Dato's managers. "Dreams come true and he's ready to get the job done."
Ayala said Team Dato supporters can be seen all over Las Vegas. Leo Santa Cruz, the WBC world champ who helped set up Dato's fight, which is on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman bout, was seen wearing the Team Dato gear in the casino.
Dato weighed in before Pacquiao weighed in ahead of his bout against Thurman, which will be on FOX Pay-Per-View.
Ayala said Dato's bout will be the first of the night, at 1 p.m.
"We're crying tears of joy, we're all Pacquiao fans now," Ayala said. "We were screaming John's name and it made him feel like the main event. our people are all over the arena with our gear on."
Dato is 11-0 in his career. Antonio Lopez is 14-6.