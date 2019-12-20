Boxing: Brothers Karlos and Jose Balderas aim to end the year in style

The Balderas brothers are aiming to end 2019 with a bang.
Two duo from Santa Maria will enter the ring for the final time this year Saturday night at Ontario's Toyota Center in Southern California.
Karlos Balderas, the younger brother and 2016 U.S. Olympian, continues his rise up in difficulty with his lightweight bout against Rene Tellez Giron, who is 13-1 in his career. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.
Jose Balderas is scheduled to fight Nestor Ramos (7-10-1). The elder Balderas is 8-0 in his career with a pair of knockouts.
Karlos Balderas' event just got some extra shine. The fight has been moved from the early FS1 cable broadcast to the primetime network broadcast on FOX Saturday night. Balderas' bout against Tellez Giron is now officially on the undercard of the Tony Harrison-Jermell Charlo main event.
Karlos and Jose Balderas will fight this weekend in Ontaria, California.
"Training camp went great, with less sparring for this fight because of the injuries," said Zenón Balderas, the boys' father and co-trainer.
Karlos Balderas suffered a fractured hand in a fight earlier this year.
"At the same time, the training was super smart. We're training with knowledge now, with a better diet for these fights," Zenón said. "We hired a nutritionist and a strength and conditioning coach. We made weight a lot easier this time and we are ready."
Both brothers train with their father Zenón and uncle David Balderas, who teaches algebra and geometry at Santa Maria High School.
Karlos Balderas lost his most important tool Saturday night.
Karlos Balderas is 3-0 so far this year and has won his last five fights via stoppage.
In his most recent bout, Balderas, 23, scored a TKO over Robert Frankel in July in Minneapolis. Before that, Balderas knocked out Luis May in Carson this past April. Balderas started his year in the ring in Feburary, with a knockout of Jose Cen Torres, who wouldn't leave his corner after the third round.
Karlos is 9-0 as a professional, with his first bout resulting in a knockout of Thomas Smith in April of 2017.
Overall, Balderas has scored eight KOs in his nine pro bouts. He's 5-foot-9 and weighed in at 132 pounds Friday in Ontario.
Karlos Balderas is climbing the rungs of professional boxing.
Tellez Giron, from Queretaro, Mexico, is 5-foot-4. He's racked up seven knockouts in his 14 pro bouts. He's 20 years old.
Both fighters employ orthodox stances.
Tellez Giron's most recent bout was in June against Michel Rivera. That's when Tellez Giron suffered the first loss of his career, a unanimous decision that boosted Rivera's record to 15-0. Tellez Giron has never been knocked out as a pro.
Karlos Balderas' bout should start around 5 p.m. local time Saturday and start off the FOX broadcast.
Luces, cámara, acción: Karlos Balderas se prepara para una pelea que será televisada a nivel nacional este sábado
Karlos Balderas está subiendo los peldaños del boxeo profesional.
In the most recent IBO computerized rankings, Balderas is No. 98 in the world in the lightweight division. Teofimo Lopez is the top-ranked lightweight in the world.
In his most recent fight on Sept. 21, Jose "Rudy" Balderas scored a majority decision over Josue Morales (9-10-4) in Bakersfield.
This will also be Jose Balderas' fourth fight of the year. After beating Morales, he defeated Julio Garcia with a knockout in June and scored another knockout over Jerrod Miner in February.
Balderas' bantamweight bout against Ramos may get picked up on the FS1 broadcast Saturday evening. Both fighters are 5-foot-7. Jose Balderas is 24 years old. Ramos is 27.
