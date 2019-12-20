Boxing: Brothers Karlos and Jose Balderas aim to end the year in style

The Balderas brothers are aiming to end 2019 with a bang.

Two duo from Santa Maria will enter the ring for the final time this year Saturday night at Ontario's Toyota Center in Southern California.

Karlos Balderas, the younger brother and 2016 U.S. Olympian, continues his rise up in difficulty with his lightweight bout against Rene Tellez Giron, who is 13-1 in his career. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

Jose Balderas is scheduled to fight Nestor Ramos (7-10-1). The elder Balderas is 8-0 in his career with a pair of knockouts.

Karlos Balderas' event just got some extra shine. The fight has been moved from the early FS1 cable broadcast to the primetime network broadcast on FOX Saturday night. Balderas' bout against Tellez Giron is now officially on the undercard of the Tony Harrison-Jermell Charlo main event.

"Training camp went great, with less sparring for this fight because of the injuries," said Zenón Balderas, the boys' father and co-trainer.

Karlos Balderas suffered a fractured hand in a fight earlier this year.