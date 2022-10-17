101522 NASCAR Xfinity Las Vegas 04.JPG

Hailie Deegan crosses the finish line to finish 13th in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Alasco Uniforms 302 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 13th place finish is the best-ever for a woman in her first start in the Xfinity series. 

 Elliott Stern, Contributor

LAS VEGAS — A win and you’re in.

That’s what Josh Berry did Saturday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Berry led a 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports, becoming the first driver in the Xfinity playoff Round of 8 to win his way into the Championship 4, taking the checkered flag in the 5th annual Alsco Uniforms 302.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you