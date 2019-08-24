Dozens of youngsters hustled around the Hofschulte Gym court at St. Joseph High School Saturday, seeking to hone their skills at the inaugural David Nwaba Elite Basketball Camp.
"We have about 35 players out," said Jeremy Jauregui, who organized the camp. "It's a good turnout."
Jauregui is an assistant coach for the St. Joseph varsity boys basketball team. Nwaba, 26, played a season apiece for the the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
As a free agent he recently signed a two-year contract for just over $3.5 million, beginning with the 2019-20 season, with the Brooklyn Nets.
"This is my first camp — just getting my feet wet," Nwaba said during a break in the action.
"Being a free agent, going from team to team, I didn't have time to give back to the community like I wanted to," Nwaba said. "Now that I've signed for two years with the Nets, I hope to put down some roots there and give back to the community the way I'd like to."
Ridge Shipley, who was a teammate of Nwaba's when they played for the 2013-14 Cal Poly squad, the first from that school to make it to the NCAA Tournament, was an instructor at the camp.
The other instructors who assisted Nwaba were Jauregui, Barry Spencer, a coach with the Arroyo Grande High School basketball program, and Morro Bay girls basketball coach Alex Engel.
The biggest NBA offensive stats Nwaba has compiled were with the Bulls, when he averaged eight points a game in 70 appearances in 2017-18. Offense, however, is not the 6-foot-4 shooting guard's main priority.
"I've been a defensive specialist since my high school days," at Los Angeles University High School, said Nwaba, who is an L.A. native.
"He draws the other team's best shooter," said Shipley. That has included LeBron James.
"The first couple of times guarding LeBron went OK," said Nwaba. "The last time, he had something to prove."
Nwaba chuckled. "That was a little rough."
Nwaba and his fellow instructors offered encouragement to the youngsters at various stations.
"Don't worry about the speed," Nwaba told camper Juan Cisneros during a hand-to-hand dribbling drill. "Go from hand to hand."
Nwaba voiced his approval a bit later as another camper, Dre Roman, a St. Joseph sophomore who is in the school's boys basketball program, DID show a lot of hand speed with the dribble and worked the ball between his legs as well.
The camp was slated to run until 3 p.m. Saturday. Late in the morning, Nwaba seemed impressed with the campers' energy level.
"These kids don't get tired," Nwaba said to Jauregi, clapping Jauregi on the back.
The camp was primarily for boys in the seventh grade and older, but Jackson Esparza, 10, was also one of the campers.
"I've had fun," said Esparza. "My favorite part has been doing back-up jump shorts with David and (Shipley)."
Batosse Gado, a 6-10 St. Joseph sophomore from Benin, and Randy Teleide, a St. Joseph freshman from France, were two more players in the St. Joseph basketball program who were at the camp.
"I'm hoping to use the camp to improve my shooting and dribbling," Gado said as Teleide interpreted for him.
Former Righetti High School and Cal Poly star Molly Schlemer was at the camp taking pictures.
"I'm just using David's camera, trying to help out where I can," she said.
After helping the Cal Poly women make the NCAA Tournament, Schlemer has played professionally overseas the past several seasons, mainly in Turkey. She played for Istanbul Gucu her last season there.
"I'm just waiting to see what kind of offers come," Schlemer said. "I have a new agent, Eric Wyesel, who was Kristina Santiago's agent. He's been an agent for lots of women who've played overseas, and for WNBA players. I'm happy with the switch."
Santiago (now Kristina Santiago Bennett) also starred for Righetti and Cal Poly. After a record-shattering career at Cal Poly, Santiago had a fruitful career overseas for several seasons. She is now the director of operations for Cal Poly's women's basketball program.