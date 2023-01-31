013023 SJHS Hoops 01
St. Joseph sophomore Tounde Yessoufou led the Knights with 36 points, with 30 coming in the first half, as they beat rival Righetti on Monday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

This one went the way a typical Mountain League game has gone for the St. Joseph boys basketball team this season. The rout was on, and it was on early.

The Knights scored the first 13 points, led 31-8 going into the second quarter and wound up with a 98-43 win at cross-street rival Righetti Monday night. Five-star sophomore recruit Tounde Yessoufou led the Knights with 36 points, with 30 coming in the first half. At the 1:08 mark of the third quarter, St. Joseph coach Tom Mott rested Yessoufou for the rest of the night.

St. Joseph led 62-20 at halftime en route to moving to 19-5, 10-0. The Warriors are 10-12, 4-6. St. Joseph's Mountain League winning streak reached 36 games Monday night.

